Nifty Bank slips 2.6%; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank hit 52-week lows; here's why

Nifty Bank index movement today

Bank stocks, including private as well as public sector banks, came under selling pressure on Monday with the Nifty Bank index falling 2.6 per cent to 50,922.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intraday trade.

Shares of Axis Bank IDFC First Bank , Punjab National Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, YES Bank, Canara Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India ( SBI ) fell in the range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent in the intraday trade.

At 09:23 AM, the Nifty Bank index was the top loser among indices eligible in derivatives and was down 2.5 per cent, as compared to 1.2 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index. In the past one month, the Nifty Bank index has tanked 15 per cent as against a 9.4 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

Notably, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank hit their respective 52-week lows in the intraday trade. Why are bank stocks under pressure? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated banks to cap their net open position (NOP) in the dollar-rupee market at about ₹940 crore (equivalent to $100 million) by April 10, aiming to curb speculative long dollar positions and reduce excess volatility in the rupee. Banks, on their part, have sought relaxation or an extension of the deadline, citing potential large-scale unwinding of positions estimated at over ₹2.5 trillion-₹3.7 trillion ($30-45 billion), which could disrupt market liquidity and lead to trading losses.

According to ICICI Securities, the RBI's move to cap forex open positions is a clear attempt to curb speculative positioning and stabilise the rupee amid heightened volatility. "However, the near-term impact could be disruptive, with forced unwinding of large positions potentially leading to treasury losses, wider onshore-offshore spreads and tighter market liquidity," it said in a note. While the measure may support short-term rupee appreciation and sustainability remains contingent on external factor. Overall, the move is structurally positive for currency stability but may create short-term earnings volatility for banks' treasury books, the brokerage firm said. Banks have reportedly urged the RBI to reconsider its decision to cap net open foreign-exchange positions involving the rupee at $100 million, warning that the move could result in significant mark-to-market (MTM) losses and compel an accelerated unwinding of trades, the Business Standard reported quoting people aware of the matter.

As per reports, banks are likely to report MTM losses in Q4FY26 as rising government bond yields have eroded the value of their investment portfolios, with the 10-year G-sec yield increasing ~28 bps in March to a 12-month high of 6.96 per cent. The spike, driven by geopolitical tensions and higher crude oil prices, has offset RBI’s liquidity support through OMO purchases of ₹1.77 trillion in March and ₹4.57 trillion in Q4. Most banks had built bond books at yields of 6.30 per cent–6.70 per cent, leaving portfolios negatively marked by ~30 bps. Meanwhile, the Nifty Bank has corrected 16 per cent from the start of the West Asia war on February 28, 2026, till date. From an operational performance perspective for banks and NBFCs, a prolonged war would keep oil prices higher, causing growth derailment with demand-led headwinds surfacing.

Corporate capex plans, especially for oil-sensitive sectors, could be deferred. MSME borrowers remain exposed to the risk of rising input cost inflation and supply chain disruptions that could dent their margins. Furthermore, the ongoing West Asia conflict also poses near-term risks to the CV demand cycle led by potential domestic disruptions, according to Axis Securities. In a scenario of an extended war, higher inflation would result in narrowing the room for any potential rate cut the RBI would have otherwise undertaken. Intense competition amongst banks for deposits to support the buoyancy in credit growth could result in CoF being driven higher, thereby hurting margins for lenders, the brokerage firm said.