Nifty Bank surges 2% as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank lead; key triggers here

Banking and financial stocks led the market rally on Wednesday, with the Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices advancing nearly 2 per cent each.

Other private sector constituents like AU Small Finance Bank, IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank also gained in the trade, at ₹1,064 (3.7 per cent), ₹930.25 (2.7 per cent), 326.5 (2.1 per cent), ₹1,385 (1.2 per cent), and ₹406 (1.2 per cent).

Public sector banks like SBI and Bank of Baroda gained in the range of 1 to 2 per cent to trade at ₹1,040 and ₹281.10, respectively. The Nifty Financial Services index gained 1.5 per cent, with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company eading the gains, up 4.3 per cent at ₹1,801. Bajaj Finance and Shriram Finance surged more than 2 per cent each to trade at ₹985.50 and ₹1,020. The banking stocks are in the spotlight today as the RBI allowed domestic lenders to extend loans to non-residents against foreign currency ​deposits, including via their offshore branches. The move is expected to boost the overall amount of FX deposits garnered via the ​route, which was announced earlier this month as part of ​a broader measure to bolster dollar inflows into the ??country.

Why bank stocks are up today According to Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, the recent measures taken by RBI to allow banking industry to mobilise FCNR deposits along with no restrictions on interest rates to be offered and with no restriction on leverage will augur well for banks, as there is no requirement for SLR/CRR provisioning and this will aid margins and deposit mobilisation. Other factors that are acting as tailwind for the sector include the recent pull back in crude oil prices, which has ebbed the concerns pertaining to inflation and pursuant likely rate hike. Also, the credit growth continue to remain robust with growth in the range of 14-16 per cent.

Notably, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has pushed back against expectations for future interest-rate increases, saying it was “premature” to discuss the policy outlook given ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. “If it was so certain that we are going to hike in the coming months, then we would have changed the stance from neutral to restrictive, right? We did not do that,” he said in an interview with ET Now on Wednesday. “We did not do that precisely because there is elevated uncertainty.” Sunny further said that the pressure on NIMs will likely reduce during FY27 as deposits are being repriced at lower rate. "Robust asset quality and strong health of corporate and personal balance sheet are aiding the growth," he said.

The analysts said that his top picks include ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Bank of Maharashtra. Nifty Bank: Technical view Harish Jujarey, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Bank Nifty has been witnessing a strong recovery since the beginning of June. Last week, the index decisively crossed its long-term 200-day moving average (DMA), indicating an improvement in the overall sentiment. During Tuesday's decline, the index found support near the 200-DMA zone around 57,000 and In today's session, Bank Nifty witnessed a sharp rebound from this support area and formed a strong bullish candle, engulfing the price action of the previous three sessions, indicating a possibility of a fresh upward move.