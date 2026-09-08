Nifty below 23,800 amid FIIs selling in index fut; here's what analysts say

The NSE Nifty 50 index has declined 2.3 per cent or 556 points thus far in the September series. The index tumbled from 24,335 levels at the close of August expiry to 23,779 levels. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers on all trading days thus far in September. In the last nine days, FIIs net sold index futures worth ₹10,397 crore, shows NSE derivatives data. According to the exchange data, FIIs were pre-dominantly net sellers in Nifty futures. They net sold 63,047 contracts of Nifty futures, taking their overall open interest (OI) to a two-month high at 2.38 lakh contracts. Overall, 89 percent of FIIs' total OI (3.20 lakh contracts) in index futures is on the short side of trade. On Monday, amid the 100-odd fall in the Nifty (closing at 23,779), FIIs net sold index futures worth ₹2,262.33 crore. Tech analyst flag that Nifty broke below the key support of 23,800, and the structure seems to be weakening for now.
Nifty chart (Source: HDFC Securities)
"On Monday, a long bear candle was formed on Nifty's daily chart that moved below the recent swing low of 23,786 levels. Technically, this market action indicates the formation of a bearish setup like lower highs and lows," explains Nagaraj Shetti, senior technical research analyst at HDFC Securities. Adding that the underlying trend of Nifty continues to be negative having moved below the immediate support of 23,800 levels. The index is expected to slide down to the next lower support of 23,600 (previous opening upside gap of June 15) in the near term, adds Shetti. Echoing a similar view, Pabitro Mukherjee, deputy vice president-research at Bajaj Broking highlights that the 23,600-23,500 support zone is the the confluence of the previous major gap area and the low of July 2026. Mukherjee adds that, in case, the Nifty holds above the support area, it can stage a pullback towards the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) placed around 24,150. He points out, that a pullback can be anticipated as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has approached oversold territory. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock/stocks belong to the respective analyst/brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.