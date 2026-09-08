Nifty below 23,800 amid FIIs selling in index fut; here's what analysts say

Nifty chart (Source: HDFC Securities)

"On Monday, a long bear candle was formed on Nifty's daily chart that moved below the recent swing low of 23,786 levels. Technically, this market action indicates the formation of a bearish setup like lower highs and lows," explains Nagaraj Shetti, senior technical research analyst at HDFC Securities.Adding that the underlying trend of Nifty continues to be negative having moved below the immediate support of 23,800 levels. The index is expected to slide down to the next lower support of 23,600 (previous opening upside gap of June 15) in the near term, adds Shetti.Echoing a similar view, Pabitro Mukherjee, deputy vice president-research at Bajaj Broking highlights that the 23,600-23,500 support zone is the the confluence of the previous major gap area and the low of July 2026.Mukherjee adds that, in case, the Nifty holds above the support area, it can stage a pullback towards the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) placed around 24,150. He points out, that a pullback can be anticipated as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has approached oversold territory.