Home / Markets / News / Technical view: Nifty's next important support at 22,700, says Vinay Rajani

Technical view: Nifty's next important support at 22,700, says Vinay Rajani

The next important support is placed near 22,700, marked by an upward-sloping trend line.

Nifty breaches 23,172 support; Acme Solar among 2 stock ideas: Vinay Rajani
Nifty breaches 23,172 support; Acme Solar among 2 stock ideas: Vinay Rajani
Vinay Rajani Mumabi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 7:56 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Disclaimer: This article is written by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivatives analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
Nifty View
 
Index remains in a clear downtrend, with selling momentum intensifying amid brutal, broad-based market weakness. Nifty has breached the crucial support level of 23,172, which corresponds to the 61.8 per cent retracement of the rally that began in April 2026 and continued until early August 2026. 
 
The next important support is placed near 22,700, marked by an upward-sloping trend line joining the swing lows of June 2024, April 2025, and April 2026. The resistance zone for the index remains near 23,600.
 
Buy Acme Solar 
 
CMP: ₹410 
 
Stop loss: ₹389.4 
 
Target price: ₹445
 
Stock price has broken out from the bullish “Flag” pattern on the daily chart. Price rise is accompanied by rise in volumes. Stock is placed above 20 DEMA, which indicates bullish trend on short term time frame. Daily RSI has been sustaining above 50.
 
Sell BEL Sep Future
 
CMP: ₹385
 
Stop loss: ₹403.5
 
Target price: ₹362
 
Stock price has broken below multi week consolidation with rise in volumes. Stock is placed below key moving averages, which indicates bearish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have turned bearish on short term chart.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crude oil spike drags rupee to nearly 96 per dollar; Nifty dips 1.2%

Premium

Rising crude oil, yields sour Nifty; expiry auction adds the sting

Premium

FPI onboarding set to get faster, mkt regulator Sebi push gains ground

HDFC Bank shares rise after lender submits two names for CEO position

Foreign investors pull ₹5,109 cr from govt bonds in 3 days amid uncertainty

Topics :Nifty 50Markets Sensex NiftyMarketsStock Market Todaystock market tradingACME SolarMarket technicals

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookDelhi traffic advisoryNSE IPOTata group stocksIndia vs Afghanistan 2nd T20IPranav Constructions IPO

First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 7:56 AM IST

Next Story