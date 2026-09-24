Nifty breakout from 23,000-23,600 range to set market trend: Sachin Gupta

Among the broader indices, Sachin Gupta of Choice Broking expects Nifty Smallcap to outperform, based on the current chart setup. Among sectors, he sees relative strength in pharma and healthcare.

Q&A with Sachin Gupta, VP-Research at Choice Broking.