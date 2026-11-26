Bank Nifty consolidated within the range of the previous session, suggesting further consolidation. It formed an Inside bar pattern on the daily charts, making the range extremes (65200 - 62550) crucial levels to watch in the near term. A breach of this range on either side shall lead to a trending move in that particular direction. From a near term perspective we expect the Bank Nifty to continue consolidating, and dips towards the 63000 (40-hour moving average) support should be used as a buying opportunity for an upside move towards 66800.