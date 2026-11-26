Nifty can rally towards 26600; Ceat among 3 stock ideas: Jatin Gedia
We expect the Nifty to reach the all-time high of 26373 and potentially extend towards 26600, where resistance in the form of the daily upper Bollinger band is placed.Jatin Gedia Mumbai
Disclaimer: This article is written by Jatin Gedia - VP, Technical Research Teji Mandi Investment Technologies. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
After a day of profit booking, Nifty
resumed its positive momentum and closed with gains. Intraday it again witnessed profit booking between 25950 and 26000. Thus, 26000 is proving to be a stiff resistance. Negative divergence on the hourly momentum indicator also suggests a loss of momentum and until the Nifty surpasses this psychological barrier, we expect some rangebound consolidation in the near term. The range of consolidation is likely to be 25350 - 25950. The overall trend continues to be positive; hence, dips towards the support zone 256650 - 25550 should be considered as a buying opportunity. We expect the Nifty to reach the all-time high of 26373 and potentially extend towards 26600 where resistance in the form of the daily upper Bollinger band is placed.
Bank Nifty consolidated within the range of the previous session, suggesting further consolidation. It formed an Inside bar pattern on the daily charts, making the range extremes (65200 - 62550) crucial levels to watch in the near term. A breach of this range on either side shall lead to a trending move in that particular direction. From a near term perspective we expect the Bank Nifty to continue consolidating, and dips towards the 63000 (40-hour moving average) support should be used as a buying opportunity for an upside move towards 66800. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE
Stocks to buy today (November 26) - Recommendations by Jatin Gedia
Buy Britannia - ₹5054 | SL - ₹4950 | TGT - ₹5200
Britannia
has taken support around the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level (4728) of the previous rise and started the next leg of the up move. Momentum indicator has triggered a positive crossover which is a buy signal. Rise in price has resulted into a fall in open interest suggesting short covering.
Buy CEAT - ₹3568 | SL - ₹3480 | TGT - ₹3795
Ceat
has been forming higher highs and higher lows on the daily charts, suggesting an uptrend. For the last two weeks the stock has been consolidating and formed a triangle pattern. Today the stock broke out on the upside, suggesting the resumption of the next leg of the up move. Trend indicator MACD has a positive crossover which is a buy signal. Thus, considering the price and momentum setup we expect the stock to trade with a positive bias over the next few trading sessions.
Buy GRAPHITE - ₹789 | SL - ₹760 | TGT - ₹835
Graphite
pulled back towards the support cluster of 755–760, which coincides with the 20-day moving average and the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous rise and has witnessed renewed buying interest. It formed a strong bullish candle during the previous session and today it witnessed follow-through buying interest. Trend indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal. Thus, considering the price structure and the momentum setup we expect the stock to trade with a positive bias over the next few trading sessions.