Consumer Durable stocks price movement

Shares of consumer durable companies were under pressure on Wednesday, with the Nifty Consumer Durables index falling 3 per cent to 37,359.30 levels on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), draged by a sharp decline in jewellery, consumer electronics and household appliances stocks.

At 12:46 PM, the Nifty Consumer Durables index was top loser among sectoral indices, down 2.9 per cent, compared to 0.83 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

Shares prices of Titan Company, Kalyan Jewellers and Thangamayil Jewellery declined in the range of 4-5 per cent. Dixon Technologies (India) and Havells India were down 3 per cent each. Voltas, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and Bata India traded lower by 2 per cent each.

Brokerages view on consumer retail With Navratri, Pujo, Diwali and the wedding season all falling in the third quarter (October to December) of the financial year 2026-27 (Q3FY27), companies across categories expect a stronger H2FY27 and are seeing encouraging early festive trends, according to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 700 pts, hits day's low, Nifty below 25,200; metal pack down 2% Input-cost inflation and wage pressures show no signs of easing yet. Most companies are responding with calibrated price hikes rather than full pass-through given the stretched value-seeking consumer. The bulk of these hikes will reflect in H2, so gross margin recovery depends on consumer acceptance and any softening in input costs, the brokerage firm said.

In jewellery, as year-on-year (YoY) gold price inflation is projected to ease into single digits starting Q3FY27, growth will need to shift from ticket size to buyers and volumes with lower-caratage ranges and gold exchange as the key levers. Store additions are back-ended to H2 across several formats and working capital should normalise as festive inventory sells through, analysts said. Meanwhile, Amber’s Q2FY27 performance disappointed on several fronts. The company’s growth in consumer durables was below industry growth in H1FY27 (15 per cent vs industry growth of 18 per cent) and expected to track industry growth (20-22 per cent) for FY27E (peers targeting better-than-industry growth), analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said.