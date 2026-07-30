Nifty could rise to 24,500-24,600, says Jatin Gedia, shares 3 stock picks

Disclaimer: This article is written by Jatin Gedia - VP, Technical Research Teji Mandi Investment Technologies. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nifty witnessed a gap up opening and continued its positive momentum throughout the day, closing with gains of 265 points. It closed above the 20-day moving average (24,250) and the 40-day moving average (23,996), indicating short-term strength.

The daily momentum indicator has triggered a fresh positive crossover which is a buy signal. We expect the upmove to continue towards the 24500-24600 zone which coincides with the daily upper bollinger band and a resistance trendline drawn from the April high connecting the July high. The fall witnessed last week from 24,266 to 23,600 has been retraced in less time, indicating that bulls have an upper hand. Only a breach below 24,000 will weaken the structure; otherwise, intraday dips toward the support zone of 24,150-24,180 should be used as a buying opportunity.

Bank Nifty also opened with a gap up and then consolidated during the day. Bank Nifty took a backseat as Nifty IT led from the front closing with gains of 2.09 per cent. Bank Nifty has been consolidating between 56,600 and 57,300 for the past three sessions. More importantly, it is holding above the 200-day moving average (56,522). The underperformance may not continue for long as key heavyweight HDFC Bank has managed to close above its previous three-day high, indicating buying interest that should help Bank Nifty gain momentum going ahead. As long as Bank Nifty sustains above 56,500, we expect the upmove to continue towards 57,800-58,000 zone. A breach below 56,500 would weaken the structure and could lead to a consolidation.

Stocks to buy Buy KOTAK BANK | CMP: ₹390.20 | Stop loss: ₹383 | Target: ₹405 Stock has broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern, suggesting the resumption of the next leg of upmove. Positive crossover on the MACD suggests a buy signal. Buy AUROPHARMA | CMP: ₹1590.70 | Stop loss: ₹1556 | Target: ₹1637 Aurobindo Pharma has broken out of a Bullish Flag pattern with above average volume suggesting the resumption of the next leg of the upmove. Stochastics is exiting the oversold territory suggesting an upmove. Buy TATA STEEL | CMP: ₹187.50 | Stop loss: ₹184 | Target: ₹196