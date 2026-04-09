While the sharp rally is encouraging, its sustainability will depend on continued follow-through buying and stability in crude oil prices and global cues. On the index front, the Nifty has approached its immediate hurdle around the 24,000 mark after four consecutive sessions of gains and may witness a breather at higher levels. However, the overall tone remains positive, with a support cushion placed in the 23,400–23,600 zone. A decisive move above 24,000 could propel the index towards the 24,300–24,700 range. Traders may focus on stock-specific opportunities across sectors, with a preference for rate-sensitive segments, while maintaining prudent position sizing amid elevated volatility.