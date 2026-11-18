Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. After an over 3,000-point rally, the NSE Nifty 50 index has now reached another crucial resistance at 25,500. The index on Tuesday hit an intraday high of 25,505, but eventually settled with a gain of 0.4 per cent (96 points) at 25,387. Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm believes the near-term bias for the market remains constructive, underpinned by softer crude prices, persistent foreign inflows and firmer global markets. However, the analyst cautions that the strength of institutional participation and developments on the geopolitical front will remain critical to sustaining the positive momentum. Brent crude oil prices have eased to $92 per barrel in recent days, down from a high of $118 in October. Further, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pumped in over ₹88,000 crore thus far in November. "The decline in crude prices is providing a favourable macroeconomic backdrop, easing concerns over India's import bill and inflationary pressures. Sustained FII buying remains another important pillar of the rally, with consistent inflows providing support to benchmark indices through the month," explains Ponmudi. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE
Technical outlook on Nifty50 index for Wednesday
From a technical perspective, Ponmudi says the Nifty continues to maintain its bullish momentum, trading above its key moving averages. The analyst, however, flags that the 25,500 mark remains a crucial immediate resistance. "A decisive breakout and sustained move above 25,500 could reinforce buying momentum and pave the way for further upside towards 25,800–26,000," says Ponmudi. Echoing a similar outlook, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities says that a decisive upside above 25,500 could pull Nifty towards the next upside target of 25,900-26,000 levels in the near term. The analyst from HDFC Securities sees immediate support for the Nifty placed at 25,100. Meanwhile, Ponmudi expects near support for Nifty at 25,300, followed by the 25,200–25,100 range. Dharmesh Bhatt, Head-Derivatives Research at Systematix Institutional Research cautions that although the Nifty recorded its highest close of the current rally, the index remains around 8.5 per cent above its 50-day moving average, with momentum indicators in overbought territory. "More importantly, market breadth has remained negative for three consecutive sessions, indicating a sharp divergence between index performance and broader participation," explains the analyst. Bhatt reckons that the upside appears capped around 25,500 for now. The analyst warns that a close below 25,050 would confirm the pullback and open the way towards 24,700.