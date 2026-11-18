Nifty eyes breakout atop 25,500; Analyst flags divergence in market breadth

The market breadth was negative for last three sessions, indicating a sharp divergence between Nifty performance and broader participation, explains Dharmesh Bhatt of Systematix Institutional Research

Nifty today: Tech analysts says, the Nifty can extend the rally on breakout above 25,500. (Representational image)