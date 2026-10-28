Nifty F&O rollovers flag 'Neutral' bias; IT, telecom positive: Analysts

Nifty rollover to the November series was below its three-month average, and the cost of carry also declined, said Dharmesh Bhatt of Systematix Institutional Research.

F&O cues: Nifty bias 'Neutral, Bank Nifty looks promising, say analysts. (Reuters)