FMCG shares price movement

Shares of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) were in demand with the Nifty FMCG index surging 3.44 per cent to 49,974.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intraday deals.

At 02:58 PM, the Nifty FMCG index was top gainer among sectoral indices, up 3.18 per cent to 49,848.05, compared to a 1.66 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

Among individual stocks, Dabur India soared 9 per cent, while Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Godrej Consumer Products surged 6 per cent each. Tata Consumer Products, Colgate Palmolive, Britannia Industries and ITC were up 4 per cent each.

Brokerages view on FMCG sector

The FMCG sector delivered a steady performance in the July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27), with demand holding up across key consumption categories despite a challenging operating environment. On the cost front, the operating profit remained challenging due to rising input costs, particularly crude derivatives, palm oil and other key commodities.

“Consumption trend remained favourable in this quarter, with companies witnessing broad-based demand across product categories. Rural markets continued to provide support to overall consumption, while urban demand showed a gradual improvement. Consumers continued to gravitate towards differentiated and higher-value offering, supporting premium product portfolios”, analysts at Choice Institutional Equities said in the FMCG sector report. Going forward, the pace of consumption recovery, sustainability of volume growth, further movement in commodity prices and the extent of price pass-through will be key monitorables for the sector. While the demand environment remains constructive, the ability to navigate input cost pressure without compromising volume growth will determine the trajectory of margin and earnings across FMCG companies, the brokerage firm said.

Meanwhile, despite inflationary pressures, volume growth witnessed sequential improvement for most showcasing resilience in the domestic consumption market. Inflated crude derivatives and other key input prices led to a decline in the gross margins on year-on-year (YoY) basis. However operating efficiencies and savings on ad-spends arrested significant dip in the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) margins. Higher food inflation might keep a check on consumer demand (especially in the rural). Higher raw material prices will act as a risk on margins, analysts at ICICI Securities said in its special report. Operating profit growth in the FMCG segment remained subdued for the second consecutive quarter (at 0.9 per cent in Q2FY27 Vs 0.5 per cent in Q1FY27). In Q2, Brent crude oil prices were up nearly 34 per cent YoY, Care Edge Ratings said.