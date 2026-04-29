Nifty FMCG outshines Nifty50 in Apr; Nestle, Radico Khaitan among top picks

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies were in focus with the Nifty FMCG index up nearly 2.5 per cent to day's high of 52,067 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade.

ITC, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer, Dabur India, Varun Beverages, Emami, and Colgate Palmolive from the FMCG index were up in the range of 1 per cent to 4 per cent in intra-day trade.

At 02:15 PM on Wednesday, the Nifty FMCG index was the top gainer among sectoral indices, up 1.73 per cent at 51,768, as compared to a 0.91 per cent rise in the Nifty50 to 24,214 levels. Thus far in the month of April, the FMCG index has surged 11.73 per cent, as against a 7.4 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

However, so far in the calendar year 2026, the Nifty FMCG index has performed in line with benchmarks by plunging 8.3 per cent, as compared to the 8.1 per cent decline recorded by the Nifty 50. What’s driving FMCG stocks? Shares of ITC surged over 4 per cent amid reports of a likely cigarette price hike of up to 17 by the company and Godfrey Phillips India starting next month. According to reports, the anticipated price hike may not be limited to premium cigarettes and could also be implemented across value-segment brands offered by both companies. For ITC, distributor feedback cited in the report suggests that the price of Goldflake Premium could increase to around ₹135 per pack from ₹115 in May 2026.

According to media reports, a Jefferies report titled “25 Years of Indian Consumer Staples: What the Cycles Reveal,” India’s FMCG sector remains a resilient long-term wealth creator despite currently muted investor interest due to margin and growth concerns. The brokerage observed that while the sector often underperforms during periods of robust economic expansion, as cyclical stocks take the lead, major players like HUL, ITC, Nestlé, Britannia, Marico, and Dabur have consistently delivered value across various cycles. The report highlighted that during major disruptions such as the global financial crisis, demonetization, and the pandemic, staples remained a safe haven, outperforming the Nifty 50 due to reliable demand and healthy balance sheets. While the sector may lag when the broader economy is booming, Jefferies maintains that stock-specific outperformers continue to emerge even amidst broader sectoral headwinds.

Aamar Deo Singh, senior vice president, equity, Angel One, said the FMCG pack is witnessing a revival, with the key exception being Nestlé, which is trading at a record high. This indicates that investor interest is gradually returning to the FMCG space. "If we look at Marico, it is also not very far from its all-time highs. Its peak was around ₹800–810, and it is currently trading near ₹784, which is still relatively strong. However, some other stocks, like ITC, have been hit quite hard, primarily due to recent government announcements. That said, ITC has shown signs of recovery," he said.

Overall, most FMCG stocks have performed well this month, with gains ranging from 10 to 25 per cent. Deo believes that buying interest is emerging at lower levels, with investors expecting that the worst may be over for the sector. There is a growing belief that these stocks could see further upside, with limited downside risk. Valuations are becoming more reasonable, and expectations for future growth are improving. It is also important to note that many of these stocks had previously corrected by around 30 to 50 per cent, which has triggered value buying and renewed investor interest, he added.