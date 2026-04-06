Nifty Healthcare below 100-WMA, down 8% from its peak; what charts say?

The Nifty Healthcare index slipped around 1 per cent to 13,790 levels in Monday's intra-day trade, weighed by weakness in Sun Pharma, Glenmark and other pharma stocks amid concerns over the likely impact of 100 per cent US tariffs.
Among other pharma stocks - PPL Pharma, IPCA Labs, Syngene International, Divis Labs and Max Healthcare were the top losers, down up to 3 per cent each. All 20 stocks in the Nifty Healthcare index traded in the negative zone.
Brokerages on 100% US tariffs on pharma
Earlier this month, the US announced up to 100 per cent tariffs on patented pharmaceuticals products
, with certain exemptions to trade partners and companies manufacturing products in the US.
Analysts at Nomura believe that the proposed tariff can adversely impact Sun Pharma with more than $1bn of US specialty sales as most the company's products are manufactured outside of the US, in Europe and South Korea. ALSO READ | Patent wins vs tariff risks: Analysts picks top pharma stocks to bet on
"The tariff proclamation is an incremental negative for Sun Pharma, as tariff incidence on its products may be higher than that of competitors. If Sun Pharma passes on the tariff impact with higher prices, it could adversely affect market share gains. If Sun Pharma absorbs the impact of tariff, we estimate FY28F earnings impact of ~5 per cent," said Nomura.
Meanwhile, analysts at Elara Capital reckon that the exclusion of generic drugs from the US tariffs offers meaningful relief to Indian pharma companies such as Aurobindo Pharma, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla and Lupin, but caution against a policy overhang.
"The one-year review clause introduces a policy overhang, as generics could be brought under tariff scrutiny depending on the progress of US domestic manufacturing initiatives, creating a medium -term risk," said Elara Capital.
Nifty Healthcare breaks below 100-WMA
Meanwhile, at current levels, the Nifty Healthcare index
has dipped below its 100-week moving average, which stands at 14,104, for the second time this year. The index has dropped 9 per cent from its peak of 15,149 hit February 26, 2026.
Technically, the 100-WMA helps determine the intermediate-to-long-term trend of the underlying stock index. Analysts see the 100-WMA as a key threshold for identifying a potential shift in market sentiment.
Apart from the 100-WMA breakdown, Amol Athawale, Vice President - Technical Research at Kotak Securities highlights that the Nifty Healthcare has been trading below its short-term and medium-term averages and also forming a lower top on daily and intra-day charts, which is largely negative.
Athawale sees support for the Healthcare index in the 13,500 - 13,700 range, below which he fears the sentiment may turn negative.
"On the downside, 13,500-13,700 would act as key support zones. If the index sustains above this range, a pullback could continue up to 14,200. Further upside may also persist, potentially lifting the index to the 50-day moving average or 14,385 levels," says Athawale.
Healthcare stocks vs. 100-WMAs
Among the 20 Nifty Healthcare stocks - 7 continue to trade above the respective 100-WMAs including the likes of Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Hospitals and Lupin.
Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy's and 4 other healthcare stocks are seen quoting around the 100-WMAs, while Cipla, Biocon and 5 others trade below their respective 100-WMAs. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.