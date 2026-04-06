Nifty Healthcare below 100-WMA, down 8% from its peak; what charts say?

Amol Athawale of Kotak Securities believes that the short-term outlook for Nifty Healthcare remains uncertain and sentiment may turn negative in case the index falls below 13,500 levels.

Analysts at Kotak Securities see 13,500 as a key support for the Nifty Healthcare index, which has dropped below its 100-week moving average.