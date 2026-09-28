Nifty IPO index is up 19.5% YTD as the broad market slips

The Nifty IPO index, which tracks the performance of the last 100 initial public offerings (IPOs), has gained nearly 19.5 per cent since January, and 2.2 per cent in September, outperforming a volatile mainboard market in which the Nifty 50 fell 3.8 per cent this month so far, the stock-exchange data showed.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) this month outshone the mainboard, with the Nifty SME Emerge index up 4.34 per cent.

Year-to-date, the Nifty SME Emerge index gained 5.55 per cent while the Nifty 50 has lost 11.5 per cent.

In the past week, the Nifty SME Emerge index stood the only gainer, gaining 1.97 per cent in a volatile market, which dragged down the Nifty 50 1.17 per cent and the Nifty IPO index 0.12 per cent.

Over 12 months, the IPO index is up about 13.6 per cent, the only gainer among the three benchmarks. The Nifty SME Emerge index is down 0.22 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has lost 6.14 per cent. Lenskart Solutions, the most-weighted index on the Nifty IPO index, closed 3.68 per cent down at ₹655.2 as the stock gained 49.6 per cent in the year so far and 3.12 per cent in a month even as the weekly scorecard showed a 4.07 per cent loss. The Nifty SME Emerge index gained 33.1 per cent over six months, and the Nifty IPO index 31.62 per cent during the same period, against a 1.41 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

“The numbers are interesting, but I wouldn’t read them as a broad endorsement of the IPO market just yet. The market isn’t rewarding size right now; it’s rewarding the prospect of growth. The money is moving towards companies where investors believe the next few years of earnings can justify today’s valuations. Whether that turns into a durable trend will ultimately be decided by earnings, not listing-day enthusiasm,” said Rishabh Nahar, partner and fund manager, Qode Advisors. Of the 81 companies listed this year, 21 are trading below their issue price, according to Prime Database. Ten have returned over 100 per cent while 18 have 20-40 per cent.

ESDS Software, issued at ₹429, emerged the best performer, up 310 per cent, followed by Indo-MIM (163 per cent) and Sedemac (154 per cent). Shree Ram Twistex performed the worst, down 64 per cent from its ₹104 issue price, followed by Alpine Texworld (53 per cent) and Innovision (51 per cent). According to the Association of Investment Bankers of India’s latest report, mainboard IPOs this year so far raised ₹1.10 trillion in 84 issues. The share of financial services in fundraising fell to 17.9 per cent from 32 per cent in 2025, while the issues of ₹500 crore-1,000 crore drew the highest average subscription at 46.5 times.