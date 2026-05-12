Nifty IT index slumps 3% as OpenAI announces launch of Deployment Company

At the last check, Nifty IT was trading at 28,472, down 2.92 per cent, with Persistent Systems, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services leading the losses, all down over 3 per cent. Other constituents, including Coforge, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and LTIMindtree, fell over 2 per cent, with losses extending up to 2.86 per cent. Mphasis declined 1.95 per cent, while Oracle Financial Services Software was down 0.96 per cent on the NSE.

While attributing ETH fall to OpenAI’s latest enterprise push, Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, said that the biggest concern is that AI platforms are now becoming capable of handling a lot of repetitive work — from coding and testing to support and workflow automation — which has historically been manpower-driven for Indian IT companies. That, he believes, naturally raises concerns around future hiring, billing growth, and pricing power, especially in low-complexity outsourcing work. "Markets are worried that if companies increasingly shift toward AI-led solutions, spending on conventional IT services could slow gradually over time. That said, the market reaction also seems a bit emotional in the short term. Large IT firms are already investing aggressively in AI, building their own tools, and partnering with global AI platforms to stay relevant in the next phase of technology spending, said Singh. He, however, believes that while the near-term sentiment may remain weak, this appears more like an industry transition than a long-term threat to the sector itself.

OpenAI said the OpenAI Deployment Company will assist organisations in building and deploying AI systems that generate tangible operational impact.“Successful AI deployment is about empowering people and teams to do more. The OpenAI Deployment Company will extend OpenAI’s ability to embed engineers specialized in frontier AI deployment, known as Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs), into organizations working on complex problems in demanding environments. These FDEs will work closely with business leaders, operators, and frontline teams to identify where AI can make the biggest impact, redesign organisational infrastructure and critical workflows around it, and turn those gains into durable systems,” said the company.