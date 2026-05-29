Nifty IT jumps 2.5%; why are Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Coforge up today?

"Technically, sustaining above the 29,650 mark may open the door for a further recovery towards the 31,280 zone in the near term. However, the current price action appears to be a retracement within the broader trend rather than a complete trend reversal," he said.

The partnership comes as Indian IT firms race ‌to ??bolster their artificial intelligence offerings amid growing investor concerns that advances in AI could disrupt traditional outsourcing and technology services work.Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, said that the Nifty IT index is currently forming an inverse Head and Shoulders pattern on the hourly time frame. A decisive breakout is seen above the neckline of this pattern and has trigger further upside momentum in the index. Such a move is likely to positively impact heavyweight IT stocks that share a high correlation with the index, including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, and HCL Technologies.