After remaining the worst-performing sector on NSE for six months straight, the IT sector scripted a sharp turnaround last month. Following a 17.7 per cent rise in October, IT cut its year-to-date (YTD) losses to 14 per cent.

This rebound in IT sector's fortunes made FMCG the worst-performing sector on NSE, down 21 per cent for the year as of October end. However, this trend was short lived as FMCG pack gained a whopping 9 per cent in the first fortnight of November, again pushing IT pack to the lowest rung.

According to ACE Equity data, Nifty IT is down 15.7 per cent as of the November 16 close, while Nifty FMCG is down 14 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Analysts had called the rebound seen last month "fragile", cautioning that it should not be constituted for a trend reversal just yet as the sector's growth outlook has not changed meaningfully. This is evidenced from the 2 per cent decline seen in the Nifty IT pack in almost first fortnight in November as against a 9 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 index. What changed for Indian IT? Although, from its June close, the IT index is trading 21 per cent higher, reflecting improving sentiment, healthy deal pipelines and better H2FY27 demand commentary. Easing concerns around AI-led disruption has been a major factor that helped IT recover from multi-year lows.

There has been a shift from the earlier perception that AI would completely disrupt or eliminate the IT services industry, said Shibani Kurian, senior EVP, fund manager & head – equity research, Kotak Mahindra AMC. "Our view has always been that while AI is a disruptor, it will also generate work for IT services companies over time. Companies that are agile in terms of their AI offerings will eventually be able to capture a larger share of the market. I think this has been one of the reasons behind the sector's recovery from its lows," Kurian added. AI is increasingly visible in reported revenue and deal pipelines, although the sector remains at an early stage of translating this opportunity into incremental, profitable growth. Early adoption is creating near-term deflationary pressure on effort-based revenues before meaningful AI-led scale-up.

The second factor is quarterly earnings. The earnings performance has been largely in line with estimates, with no major surprises on either the upside or downside. Choice Broking said that underlying demand environment was largely unchanged. While sequential growth improved for select players, Tier-I performance remained subdued, with growth averaging ~1.1 per cent QoQ versus ~5.4 per cent for Tier-II companies. "Overall, we believe that healthy bookings provide a demand cushion, but a meaningful sector recovery will depend on faster deal ramp-ups and conversion into sustainable revenue growth," the brokerage said. Kurian believes the IT sector is likely to become more stock-specific rather than witness a broad-based change in the sectoral trend.

Will rebound sustain? Prasenjit Paul, equity research analyst at Paul Asset, said that IT rebound is more a "dead-cat bounce" than the start of a structural bull run. Since early 2026, he has remained negative on large-cap IT because AI-led transformation requires higher investment while pricing and margins remain under pressure. "Short-term traders may find opportunities, but from an investment point of view, large-cap IT remains a clear avoid for us." Pranay Aggarwal, Director & CEO, Stoxkart, also added that sustainability of recovery in IT sector will depend on stronger deal wins, improved client spending and consistent earnings growth. He advised investors should adopt a selective approach, focusing on companies with strong fundamentals and clear growth visibility.