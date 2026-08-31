Nifty IT tanks 2%; Infosys, Wipro top losers: What's behind the weakness?

Nifty IT stumbled over 2 per cent in Monday's trading session, with all constituents trading in the red. The index hit the day's low of 30634.45, down 2.07 per cent from its last close.

Meanwhile, IT stocks part of the index declined 1-4 per cent. Based on day's low, Persistent Systems emerged as the biggest loser with a 4.4 per cent fall. LTM, Infosys , Mphasis, Wipro and Coforge shed over 2 per cent each. Meanwhile, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and OFSS were down 1 per cent.

So far this month, the IT index remains unchanged. In July, it had recorded its best gain in six months following a 17 per cent rise.

What's behind the weakness in IT stocks today? Analysts attribute the decline seen in IT stocks today as a direct reaction to Fed Chair Kevin Warsh 's remarks that inflation remains uncomfortably high, which markets read as hawkish. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of a hike now stands at 59 per cent, up from 47 per cent a week ago. "The proof is in the rates market, where the implied probability of a September hike jumped from roughly 35 percent to around 55 percent, short-end Treasury yields rose, and the Nasdaq fell half a percent overnight with semiconductors leading," said Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS.

He added that IT multiples compress everywhere when the US rates reprice higher as client-budget fears surface. "Higher-for-longer rates keep American enterprises' discretionary spending tight, and that strikes at the exact demand-recovery hope that powered the IT pack's rebound last month," Dasani added. Avinash Gorakssakar, founder at Avinash Mentor Research, added that apart from the rate hike fears, AI fears are an overhang on the sector. Most of the Indian IT companies are services-driven. The moment you see an Nvidia or maybe some other company doing better, especially on the AI front, it means that service-related models are going to grow slowly.