Nifty IT tumbles 3% as Fed rate hike bets rise; Infosys leads losses

Nifty IT stumbled nearly 3 per cent in Monday's trading session, with all constituents trading in the red. The index hit the day's low of 29,847.25, down 2.7 per cent from its last close.

In the IT basket, stocks registered declines in the range of 2-4 per cent. Based on the day's low, Infosys emerged as the biggest loser with a 3.8 per cent fall. LTM, Persistent Systems, Mphasis, Wipro and Coforge shed nearly 3 per cent each. Meanwhile, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and OFSS were down in the range of 2-3 per cent.

So far this year, the IT index has declined nearly 22 per cent. In one year and one-month time frame, the index is down 13.67 per cent and 5.21 per cent respectively.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market said that following a sharp bounce-back rally from the price support level of 26,000, Nifty IT had been hovering in a congestion range of 30,165–31,950 over the past six weeks. "Today, it breached this six-week-long congestion range to the downside, setting up downside targets around the 29,000–28,800 spot levels, which also coincide with the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement support of the previous up-move from 25,700 to 31,955," he said. What's behind the weakness in IT stocks today? The decline seen in IT stocks today is likely a direct reaction to the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of a hike now stands at 58 per cent, up from 47 per cent last month.

Sunny Agrawal, head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities noted that domestic IT stocks are under pressure due to concerns that the US Federal Reserve may adopt a more aggressive stance on rates, which could impact discretionary IT spending in North America. "As we know, large Tier-1 Indian IT companies have significantly higher dependency on the US and North American markets. This has led to a negative sentiment around IT stocks today," he added. Predominantly, higher interest rates could lead to some curtailment in IT spending in the US, which, in turn, could impact the business pipeline for domestic IT companies. In addition, an increase in global bond yields and uncertainty arising from higher crude oil prices have also weighed on sentiment in the IT pack, he said. Earlier last week, In the Jackson Hole speech Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's remarked that inflation remains uncomfortably high, which markets read as hawkish.