Nifty IT up 2%; Wipro, Infy, TCS rise up to 4% as investors eye Q4 results

IT stocks: Shares of information technology companies rose as much as 4 per cent on Tuesday, April 7, defying a subdued market sentiment.

The Nifty IT index rose over 560 points or 1.8 per cent to the day’s high at 31,197.4. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 22,876.45 levels, down 91.80 points or 0.4 per cent.

At 11:15 AM, all 10 constituents of the Nifty IT index were trading sharply higher. Mphasis, Wipro, Oracle Financial Services Software, HCL Tech, and TCS rose over 2 per cent each. Other major players, including Persistent Systems, LTIMindtree, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Coforge, gained over 1 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Shares of Wipro hit a high of ₹203.99, up over 3 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹197.29. The company has signed an eight-year deal with Olam Group that is expected to exceed $1 billion in contract value. The deal is accompanied by a committed spend of $800 million and will see Wipro deliver end-to-end transformation services to Olam through a consulting-led and AI-powered approach. Investors await Q4 numbers The upside comes as investor focus shifts to upcoming results from heavyweights such as TCS and Infosys, among others, starting Thursday, April 9.

According to JM Financial, investors are currently focused on revenue guidance amid AI-led disruption and the ongoing West Asia crisis, along with order book strength and near-term earnings visibility. The brokerage said it engaged with multiple investors in Singapore last week to discuss the Indian IT services sector. Key discussions focused on sector growth and valuations versus global peers, geopolitical developments, and the positioning of large- versus mid-tier IT firms. Investor interest remained strong in Infosys and HCL Technologies, particularly around FY27E revenue and margin guidance, alongside attention on Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Coforge, and Persistent Systems, the brokerage said.

JM Financial also highlighted pair trades - Infosys vs HCL Tech and Mphasis vs LTIMindtree - while maintaining a preference for Infosys and Mphasis, summarising investor sentiment and key sector takeaways. READ | TCS Q4 preview: Profit may rise 14% YoY; AI, deal wins key monitorables Analysts at Anand Rathi expect median Q-o-Q constant currency revenue growth of 0.2 per cent for top-6 IT firms and 1.5 per cent for midcaps, with margins supported by a 2.6 per cent Q-o-Q rupee depreciation. Top-6 median Ebit margins are seen inching up to 17.4 per cent from 17.3 per cent in Q3FY26, while mid-cap margins are likely to remain steady at 15.1 per cent. The demand environment in Q4FY26 remained largely unchanged from Q3FY26, the brokerage said in its note.

The brokerage added that sequential revenue growth was aided by cross-currency tailwinds, as GBP, EUR, and AUD appreciated against the USD, partly offset by depreciation in INR and JPY, leading to stronger USD revenue growth relative to constant currency. Large-cap IT remains preferred, with HCL Technologies, Infosys, and LTIMindtree among top picks, while Persistent Systems and Mphasis are favoured in mid-caps; Mastek is also rated a Buy due to attractive valuations, the brokerage said. Analysts noted that the Nifty IT index has declined about 20 per cent year-to-date, partly due to repricing triggered by advancements such as Anthropic’s Claude tools, with large-cap IT stocks de-rating to FY27/28E P/E multiples of 17.0x/15.9x.