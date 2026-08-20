Nifty makes history; fails to cross previous day's high for 12 straight sessions

Nifty 50 has created history with the index failing to cross the previous day’s high for 12 consecutive trading sessions. The development, according to a note by Apurva Sheth, head of market perspectives and research at SAMCO Securities, comes after Securities and Exchange Board of India introduced the closing auction session (CAS). "The previous longest streak in Nifty’s history was 9 consecutive sessions 2014, making the current 12 session streak the longest ever recorded. Interestingly, history suggests that such prolonged periods of suppressed upside have often created an interesting setup for the market ahead," Sheth said. ALSO READ: Indices continue decline amid rising crude prices, global bond yields The weak sentiment in the markets, according to Sheth, was led by a combination of factors - nervousness due to the introduction of CAS in the Indian markets; and global cues such as rising bond yields in the US, firm crude oil prices that have gained nearly 24 per cent since early August 2926 to $92 a barrel (bbl) now.

CAS, made effective from August 3, is a 20-minute trading window from 3.15 pm to 3.35 pm used to determine the closing price of stocks through an auction mechanism. At present, it is applicable only to stocks in the futures and options segment. Rebound on the cards? While Nifty may be struggling to make new highs, history, Sheth added, suggests such extended periods of failing to cross the previous day's high have often been followed by a meaningful upside. "Sometimes, the absence of a breakout is itself a signal," he said. Similar episodes since 2010, the SAMCO note said, have seen the Nifty rise 3.36 per cent in the next 5 days, 2.51 per cent in the next 10 days and 1.93 per cent in the next 15 days.

The current set up, however, continues to exhibit a deteriorating price structure, analysts said, marked by a persistent lower-high formation on the technical charts and an inability to generate any meaningful recovery. The immediate focus shifts to the psychological 24,000 mark for the Nifty 50 index, which analysts said, has emerged as the critical line of defence. A sustained break below this level, they add, could accelerate the corrective move towards 23,900–23,800, while the 24,138–24,268 zone is likely to cap any immediate recovery. ALSO READ: RBI MPC members hint at rate hike as inflation may rise in coming months The 24040–24000 level on the index, said Hitesh Rathi, technical analyst – equity & derivatives at Angel One, remains the immediate and crucial support band, followed by a stronger cushion at 23900. On the upside, immediate resistance is likely to emerge in the 24200–24300 band, he said, followed by a stronger hurdle at 24400.