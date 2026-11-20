Metal stocks came under pressure on Friday, with the Nifty Metal index falling nearly 3 per cent in intraday trade as a firm US dollar and a sharp correction in global base metal prices weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nifty Metal index, which tracks the performance of companies operating in the metal and mining sectors, declined 2.59 per cent to 11,980 at intraday trade.

At the last check, 14 of the 15 index constituents were trading in the red, with APL Apollo Tubes leading the losses. The counter was down over 5 per cent to ₹2,040. Vedanta Aluminium Metal and Tata Steel followed, declining around 3 per cent each.

Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta Aluminium Metal, JSW Steel, Hindustan Copper, and SAIL dropped between 1.5 per cent and 2 per cent, among others. Sunny Agrawal, head, fundamental research at SBI Securities, said, “We believe that metals are discounting the hawkish stance by the US Fed, and the appreciation of the dollar Index is an indication of the same.” He added that the correction in metal prices has also been aggravated due to the narrative of a likely slowdown in AI related capex. Copper prices are trading at a 7-month low. The supply-related disruption premium in aluminium can reduce materially if there is no flare-up of tensions in the ME. Basically, correction in the prices of base metals and precious metals is putting pressure on the metal stock prices, he said.

LME aluminium prices have declined 6.5 per cent month-to-date (MTD), while LME copper has seen a sharper fall of 11.5 per cent over the same period. The sharp decline in aluminium and copper prices is likely to have a mixed impact across sectors. Lower prices could weigh on realisations and margins of metal producers such as Vedanta, NALCO and Hindustan Copper, while benefiting downstream users, including cable and wire makers, electrical equipment manufacturers, consumer durables and auto component companies, through lower input costs. Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, said that the Nifty Metal index is moving south in a lower lows and lower highs formation after hitting all-time highs in May–June 2026. At the current juncture, it is trading around its one-year exponential moving average (12,000 levels), and a decisive close below this could drag it towards the 11,600–11,400 spot zone. Conversely, sustained trading above 12,250 levels could start a pullback rally towards 12,500–12,650 levels.