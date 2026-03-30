Nifty Metal gains 1% in weak mkt; Nalco, Hindalco, Vedanta lead rally

The buying on the counter came after Iranian attacks on two Middle Eastern producers raised the prospect of record prices for the metal, according to Bloomberg.

Prices on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 6 per cent to $3,492 a ton in early trading. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Aluminium April futures gained 2.31 per cent at ₹347.5 per kg, last checked.

According to reports, the West Asia’s top producer, Emirates Global Aluminium, said it sustained “significant damage” at its site in Abu Dhabi, while Aluminium Bahrain said it was assessing the extent of damage to its facility.

In its note, JM Financial Institutional Securities noted that the global aluminium market is currently caught between a sharp supply-side shock and weakening demand, with prices recently spiking above $3,500 per tonne before settling near $3,300.