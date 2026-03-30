Home / Markets / News / Nifty Metal gains 1% in weak mkt; Nalco, Hindalco, Vedanta lead rally

Nifty Metal gains 1% in weak mkt; Nalco, Hindalco, Vedanta lead rally

At 9:40 AM, individually, among others on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), National Aluminium Company (Nalco) jumped 6.11 per cent, followed by Hindalco up 4.3 per cent, Vedanta rose 3.66 per cent

Metal, Nifty Metal, Hindalco, Vedanta
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Metal stocks advanced as much as 6 per cent in trade on Monday, defying weakness in the market. Nifty Metal index gained 1.4 per cent, logging an intra-day high at 11,326.05. 
 
At 9:40 AM, individually, among others on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), National Aluminium Company (Nalco) jumped 6.11 per cent, followed by Hindalco up 4.3 per cent, and Vedanta rose 3.66 per cent. Similarly, Steel Authority of India (Sail), Welspun Corp advanced over 2 per cent, and NMDC over 1 per cent.  
 
The buying on the counter came after Iranian attacks on two Middle Eastern producers raised the prospect of record prices for the metal, according to Bloomberg. 
 
Prices on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 6 per cent to $3,492 a ton in early trading. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Aluminium April futures gained 2.31 per cent at ₹347.5 per kg, last checked.
 
According to reports, the West Asia’s top producer, Emirates Global Aluminium, said it sustained “significant damage” at its site in Abu Dhabi, while Aluminium Bahrain said it was assessing the extent of damage to its facility.
 
In its note, JM Financial Institutional Securities noted that the global aluminium market is currently caught between a sharp supply-side shock and weakening demand, with prices recently spiking above $3,500 per tonne before settling near $3,300. 
 
Tensions in West Asia and the Strait of Hormuz have put 8–9 per cent of global supply at risk, leading to significant production cuts at major Gulf smelters like Aluminium Bahrain (19 per cent capacity impact) and Qatalum. While these disruptions and rising energy costs—with the Richards Bay Index up 14 per cent in March—are creating a high price floor, global demand growth is expected to plummet to just 0.9 per cent in 2026 due to a construction slump in China and macro uncertainty in the US. 
 
Although Indian producers like Hindalco, Vedanta, and Nalco are set to be key beneficiaries of these higher prices in the first half of FY27, JM Financial recommended a cautious approach as supply restrictions are expected to ease and prices mean-revert in the latter half of the year.  Technical view  
"The Nifty Metal Index is witnessing a healthy correction after a strong uptrend, as price has pulled back from the upper channel resistance and is now testing key EMA support zones. The index remains above the 100 and 200 EMA, indicating the broader trend is still bullish. RSI near 40–45 suggests weakening momentum but no oversold condition yet. As long as the index holds 10,800–10,600, the structure remains intact. On the upside, 11,500–11,600 is a key resistance zone," said Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza.  He added: Metal stocks are in consolidation phase and suggested stock-specific buy on dips near support: 
  • Tata Steel: Buy near ₹135, resistance at ₹155.
  • Hindalco: Support ₹540, upside toward ₹600.
  • JSW Steel: Hold above ₹780 for 860.
  • SAIL: Bounce expected from ₹115 to 135.
  • Jindal Steel: Support ₹720, target ₹800.
  • NMDC: Range ₹190–220, breakout above ₹220 bullish.
  • Vedanta: Support ₹260, upside ₹300.
  • Nalco: Support ₹150, resistance ₹175
  Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty Bank slips 2.6%; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank hit 52-week lows; here's why

West Asia war volatility strains trading in world's biggest markets

Asian shares decline as oil prices surge, Iran war fears weigh on markets

Foreigners dump record $12 bn Indian equities amid Iran war, energy crisis

Rupee opens 125 paise higher as RBI clamps down on speculative bets

Topics :Nifty MetalHindalco IndustriesNalcoVedanta Hindustan ZincBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyShare Market TodayThe Smart Investor

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story