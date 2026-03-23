Nifty Metal index falls up to 5% as West Asia crisis dents market sentiment

Metal stocks came under sharp selling pressure in the first trading session of the week on Monday, March 23, amid a broad-based market sell-off, as escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The decline followed fresh ultimatums from US President Donald Trump regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz , along with hints of scaling up operations, while Iran signalled willingness to negotiate but demanded significant compensation for damages.

The Nifty Metal index, which tracks 15 companies from the metals and mining sector, plunged 4.71 per cent to hit an intraday low of 10,874 on the NSE, making it one of the worst-performing sectoral indices of the day. All its constituents were trading in the red. Benchmark Indian equity indices, meanwhile, fell over 2 per cent each during intraday deals on Monday.

According to Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities, the sharp sell-off in the markets is driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East, with the United States and Iran exchanging threats and Israel preparing for prolonged conflict, leading to volatility in oil prices. Investors, he said, are closely tracking developments in West Asia and the trajectory of crude oil for further cues. At 11:51 AM, the Nifty Metal index was down 4.36 per cent at 10,915, compared to its previous close of 11,412. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 22,556, down 558 points, or 2.41 per cent.

Why are metal shares under pressure? Metal shares, according to analysts, remained under pressure, tracking weakness in global markets and a broad-based risk-off sentiment triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, as the Middle East conflict entered its fourth week, driving crude oil prices higher. According to G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, the fall in metal stocks is mainly due to the war. “The war will pull down economic activity, which in turn will reduce demand for metals. Some companies may also be importing minerals. In that case, the rupee will affect input costs. Even if they import minerals, domestic companies may realign their prices in line with landed costs. So, there is a possibility of pressure on margins and the inability to pass on costs,” said Chokkalingam.

Adding to this, Bhavik Bhagwanji Shah, analyst, metals & mining at Choice Institutional Equities, said the recent decline in metal stocks is largely driven by global macro headwinds rather than any meaningful deterioration in fundamentals. “Rising US bond yields (US 10Y ~4.2–4.3 per cent), a stronger dollar (DXY ~104–105), and the recent spike in crude oil prices (hovering $90–100/bbl) have led to increased volatility and correction in base metal prices, weighing on sentiment,” he noted. Bhagwanji added that input cost pressures—particularly from coking coal, energy, and freight—have started to re-emerge, raising concerns around margin sustainability. Higher crude prices also indirectly impact the sector through elevated logistics costs and rupee depreciation, increasing the landed cost of key imports such as coking coal and alumina.

However, Shah highlighted that domestic demand remains resilient, with India’s steel demand expected to grow 8–9 per cent in FY26, supported by infrastructure spending and construction activity. “The correction is therefore more of a valuation and sentiment reset, and fundamentally strong players with captive raw material linkages and balance sheet strength are likely to outperform going forward,” he said. Commenting on the possible near-term recovery, Chokkalingam said, “Recovery will happen if the war stops, but it may not be very strong. Metals were at the peak of the rally before the war and had seen a massive bull run. Valuations were also somewhat stretched. So, this is partly profit booking. It will recover, but may not fully recover.”