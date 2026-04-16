Nifty Metal index hits new high, rallies 15% in April; GMDC zooms 19%

Nifty Metal index movement

Share price of metal companies continued their upward movement, with the Nifty Metal index hitting a new high at 12,816, gaining 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday’s intra-day trade. In the past two trading days, the metal index has rallied 4 per cent, and has surpassed its previous high of 12,509.75 touched on January 29, 2026.

Thus far in the month of April, the Nifty Metal index has outperformed the market by soaring 15 per cent, as compared to 9 per cent rise seen in the Nifty 50. The Metal index has bounced back 18 per cent from its previous month low of 10,819.85 touched on March 23, 2026.

Among individual stocks, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Zinc, National Aluminium Company (Nalco), Vedanta, Hindustan Copper and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) from the Nifty Metal index were up in the range of 2 per cent to 3.5 per cent on the NSE in intra-day trade. Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), Ashapura Minechem, KIOCL, Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani) and Moil among the non-index stocks from metals & mining sector rallied by up to 19 per cent on huge volumes. Meanwhile, Hindalco, Nalco, Vedanta and Welspun Corp from the index also hit their respective record highs in intra-day trade. What’s driving metal stocks? India’s ferrous and non-ferrous sectors outperformed in FY26, driven by expectations of slower China steel production, lower exports in 2026E, and profitability nearing peak levels alongside elevated multiples. Domestic steel players benefited from reduced imports, supporting higher production.

However, analysts at Equirus Securities remain cautious on FY27E, as steel profitability estimates are near peak for FY27–28E and ferrous valuations are also elevated. With imports already down, further benefits are limited, while external risks persist (Middle East tensions, rising crude impacting GoI spending, and EU export headwinds from CBAM). Additionally, ongoing capacity additions are likely to result in supply outpacing demand over the next 12–24 months. On the non-ferrous side, aluminium prices are expected to remain elevated amid Middle East disruptions, benefiting Hindalco’s India operations, the brokerage firm said in its sector report. Meanwhile, according to media sources, European Union reached a preliminary agreement to tighten steel import safeguards by reducing the tariff-free import quota to 18.3 million metric tonnes, implying a 47 per cent cut compared with 2024 levels, while also doubling the duty on imports exceeding the prescribed quota.

This development is positive for Tata Steel, given its ~7 million tonnes of steel capacity in the Netherlands, as lower imports are likely to ease pricing pressure and support steel realisations. On the India export front, the impact is expected to be minimal, as India exported only ~6 million tonnes of steel in FY26, of which around 50- 60 per cent was directed to Europe. Thus, the measure is expected to be net positive for Tata Steel, with limited downside risk to India’s steel export dynamics, ICICI Securities said in a note. GMDC zooms 19 per cent on heavy volumes Share price of GMDC moved higher by 19 per cent to hit a new high of ₹743 on the NSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals. The stock price of the industrial minerals company surpassed its previous high of ₹651.45 touched on October 10, 2025. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over 15-fold today. A combined 47.37 million shares representing 14.9 per cent of total equity of GMDC changed hands on the NSE and BSE.