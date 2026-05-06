Nifty Midcap Select index hits record high, rallies 13% in one month

Shares of midcap companies were on a roll with the Nifty Midcap Select index hitting a new high at 14,223.90, soaring 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid a sharp rally in pharmaceutical and financial shares. The midcap select index surpassed its previous high of 14,118 touched on December 1, 2025.

On the macroeconomic front, India’s Manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) increased to 54.7 indicating mild recoveries in growth of new business intake and production. Further, export orders rose with pace of growth reaching a seven month high. Demand resilience supported sales and production, but their growth was hampered by competitive conditions and due to war in the Middle East.

In April 2026, the equity market marked a recovery from the weakness seen in the prior months. The momentum was supported by resilient domestic macros and steady start to corporate earnings; even as global volatility persisted due to fluctuating crude oil prices and heavy foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflow, said analysts at ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company.

Going ahead, ICICI Prudential AMC expects the prolonged stalemate in the Iran–US conflict, coupled with the lack of tangible progress in peace negotiations over recent days despite an extended ceasefire, heightens the risk of sustained disruption to global oil and gas supplies. This, in turn, could push oil and gas prices higher than current market expectations. In this context, India appears relatively well positioned from a macro standpoint, supported by stable fundamentals and regulatory backstops such as ECL style policy guidance that signals continued support to the financial system.