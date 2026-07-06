Nifty outlook: Buy the dips, says Angel One; likes IndusInd Bk, Zydus Life

Market outook, stock recommendations by Hitesh Rathi of Angel One. Nifty
wrapped up a promising week of trade, with the index securing its highest weekly close in over ten weeks.
The week began on a slightly cautious note, as prices witnessed some selling pressure during the initial sessions. However, a swift recovery from key support levels reignited bullish sentiment, paving the way for three consecutive sessions of gains. The sustained buying momentum helped the index end the week on a firm note at the 24,270 mark, registering weekly gains of 0.90 per cent.
After a sustained tug of war over the past two weeks, the technical setup for the frontline index appears to be turning in favour of the bulls, although the shift in control is yet to become decisive. Prices have now secured a close above the trading range of the previous two weeks, signalling a price breakout from the recent consolidation.
Adding further strength to the emerging setup is the formation of a bullish breakaway gap, while a bullish crossover on the 14-day RSI further reinforces the improving momentum.
The Point & Figure charts also echo this constructive view. On the daily 0.25 per cent × 3 chart, the index has delivered a follow-through Double Top Buy breakout above its immediate 45-degree objective trendline after finding support near its 10-column moving average. This adds further conviction to the recovery from the swing lows registered earlier in May.
Despite the improving technical structure, it would be premature to conclude that the index is completely out of the woods. A series of sturdy resistance zones still lie ahead and could make the journey higher volatile and uneven.
Moreover, the recent underperformance of BANKNIFTY
, following its strong rally over the past few weeks, has tempered the overall bullish sentiment. The NIFTY Midcap index, which has been a clear outperformer, is also trading close to a key resistance zone. A decisive breakout above its recent swing highs would further broaden market participation, strengthen the overall bullish case, and firmly place the bulls in the driver's seat.
In such a scenario, adopting a buy the dips approach to key support can be considered. The 24,180-24,100 zone which was a prior resistance is now an immediate support cluster, followed by a stronger support in the 23,850-23,800 band. On the flip side, the 24,400-24,450 zone is an immediate resistance, followed by a stronger hurdle across the 24,550-24,600 zone.
With the MIDCAP index still struggling to break above its recent swing highs and considering the strong rally witnessed across many stocks over the past month, it would be prudent to avoid adopting an overly aggressive approach at this juncture. Instead, participants should focus on stocks offering a favourable risk-reward setup and preferably look to initiate fresh positions only on retracements towards key support levels, rather than chasing momentum at higher levels.
Stock Recommendations by Angel One INDUSIND BANK
View: Bullish
Last Close: ₹974
With a convincing price breakout following a prolonged phase of consolidation around its prior bearish gap resistance, the technical structure for INDUSIND Bank
appears to be turning constructive.
On the candlestick charts, a bullish crossover on the 14-day RSI, coupled with a breakout above a downward-sloping trendline, adds further weight to the improving technical setup.
The Point & Figure charts also reinforce this view. On the daily 1 per cent × 3 chart, the stock has delivered a bullish Double Top Buy breakout above its 45-degree falling trendline.
Additionally, the XO Zone Indicator has moved into bullish territory, suggesting that momentum is gradually shifting in favour of buyers and making the stock a strong candidate for sustained upside in the near term.
Hence, we recommend to BUY INDUSINDBK around ₹973-₹970| SL: ₹903| TGT: ₹1,050-₹1,060 ZYDUS LIFE
View: Bullish
Last Close: ₹1,140
Following a decisive range breakout from its prolonged consolidation earlier this year, Zydus
has spent the past month consolidating its gains. The stock now appears poised to resume its primary uptrend, having delivered a convincing breakout above this recent consolidation.
The Point & Figure charts also reinforce the bullish outlook. On the daily 0.25 per cent × 3 P&F chart, the stock has delivered a follow-through to a Bullish Broadening formation, highlighting the continuation of positive momentum.
On the higher-timeframe 1 per cent × 3 P&F chart, the stock is also providing a follow-through to a Bullish Anchor Column (Super Pattern), further strengthening the case for a continuation of the broader uptrend and suggesting the potential for higher levels in the sessions ahead.
Hence, we recommend to BUY ZYDUSLIFE around ₹1,140-₹1135,| SL: ₹1,059 | TGT: ₹1,220-₹1,225
(Disclaimer: This article is by Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst (Equity & Derivatives), Angel One. Views expressed are his own.)