Nifty outlook: Buy the dips, says Angel One; likes IndusInd Bk, Zydus Life

Hitesh Rathi of Angel One recommends adopting a buy on dips approach for the Nifty, with prior resistance zone of 24,180-24,100 now likely to act as an immediate support cluster.

Market outlook by Angel One: Nifty support moves higher to 24,180-24,100 zone, says analyst.