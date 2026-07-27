Nifty outlook fragile; Action Construction, GAEL top picks, says Angel One

Market outlook, stock recommendations by Osho Krishan of Angel One

Indian equity markets experienced a sharp correction during the week, driven by mounting global uncertainties, elevated crude oil prices, and weaker earnings expectations for domestic companies. These factors collectively dampened investor sentiment, triggering broad-based selling pressure. After a brief phase of consolidation, the benchmark indices declined decisively below all its key EMAs, indicating a deterioration in technical strength. The selling intensified during the final three trading sessions, pushing Nifty50 below the 23,800 mark and resulting in a weekly decline of more than 2.30 per cent.

With the recent technical deterioration, the near-term outlook for the Nifty 50 appears fragile, and any aberrations on the global front could further weaken the chart structure. On the levels front, 23,650-23,600 is likely to be seen as an intermediate support zone, followed by 23400-23350 zone. On the contrary, the 23950-24000 zone, the confluence of 20 and 50 DEMA, is now supposed to act as a sturdy hurdle, and a decisive and sustained breakthrough could only reinstate momentum in the coming future.

Going forward, a cautious approach remains prudent until the index decisively surpasses the key resistance zone. Meanwhile, traders should consider reducing long positions on technical pullbacks while avoiding aggressive directional bets. Closely monitoring global developments over the weekend will be crucial, as they could significantly influence near-term market sentiment.