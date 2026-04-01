Nifty outlook FY27: Analysts see 23% upside to 27,500 amid volatility

Nifty MidCap 150 index

Muthuselvaraj highlights that the Nifty has shown a strong bullish pattern since the Covid-19 low in March 2020, despite recent headwinds from macroeconomic data, such as tariff wars and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.The analyst believes the Nifty is projected to reach a new milestone of 27,500 by FY27, provided it holds the key support zone of 22,500, with subsequent support at 21,750 on the weekly chart. This translates into a potential upside of 23.15 per cent from current levels."While geopolitical concerns might trigger short-term volatility, potentially testing the 21,750 support, the current trading strategy favors buying interest as the weekly RSI exiting from the oversold zone," explains Muthuselvaraj.Last close: 19,431