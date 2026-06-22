NIFTY forms a 'Doji', fails to hold ground above 24,100 on weekly basis
After a robust start to the week, with the index opening with a notable gap up, markets witnessed some initial profit booking. However, buyers regained control over the following three sessions, gradually pushing prices higher and scaling past the crucial 24,100 mark.
That said, the final trading session gave away a significant portion of the gains accumulated over the previous three days, as the index opened with a sharp gap down. Although buyers managed to recover some lost ground during the final hour, the closing tone remained slightly subdued, with the index ending just above the psychological 24,000 mark.
For the week, NIFTY
eventually wrapped up with gains of 1.65 per cent. The weakness witnessed on the final trading session, coupled with the inability of buyers to sustain levels above 24,100 on a weekly closing basis, has made the near-term technical structure slightly uncertain.
The formation of a 'Doji' candlestick on the weekly chart reflects indecision between bulls and bears, suggesting that a clearer directional cue is required before taking aggressive positions. The index continues to face strong overhead resistance, with the first hurdle emerging from a downward-sloping trendline connecting the swing highs of April and May, which also coincides with the 100 DEMA.
On Point & Figure charts as well, the presence of a 45-degree falling trendline in the same region further highlights the importance of the 24,050–24,150 resistance zone.
Nifty Outlook
Going forward, a cautious approach remains warranted. Unless NIFTY delivers a convincing close above the 24,150 mark, it would be prudent to avoid aggressive positioning and instead look for opportunities near strong support zones.
In terms of levels, the immediate support is placed near 23,900, followed by a stronger support band in the 23,710–23,620 zone. On the upside, the previous session high near 24,200 acts as the immediate resistance, followed by a stronger hurdle in the 24,450–24,500 zone.
Meanwhile, the broader markets, particularly the midcap and small cap segments, continue to demonstrate strong relative strength and outperform the frontline indices. For now, adopting a stock-specific approach with a focus on sectors displaying strength is likely to offer better trading opportunities.
Stocks to Buy Today: Recommendations by Angel One
ANANDRATHI
View: Bullish
Last Close: ₹1,867
ANAND RATHI
has been in a strong primary uptrend, characterised by a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows. The overall technical structure remains robust, with the stock recently breaking out from a Pole & Flag continuation pattern, indicating a possible resumption of the broader uptrend after the recent consolidation phase.
The bullish setup is further reinforced on the higher time frame 1% × 3 Point & Figure chart, where the stock has delivered a follow-through Double Top Breakout (DTB), highlighting sustained buying interest and improving momentum.
Hence, we recommend to BUY ANANDRATHI around ₹1,867-₹1,860 | SL: ₹1,724 | TGT: ₹2,100-₹2,120.
GABRIEL
View: Bullish
Last Close: ₹1,197.4
After undergoing a prolonged sideways consolidation over the past six months, following the retest of a bullish gap zone, the technical structure of GABRIEL
appears to be turning constructive.
The stock has recently delivered a bullish breakout above the highs of the last 6–7 months, indicating renewed buying interest and a possible shift in the near-term trend.
The positive setup is further reinforced by the 0.25% × 3 daily Point & Figure charts, where the stock has formed a Double Top Buy Breakout, suggesting improving momentum and a potential turnaround in the technical structure.
Hence, we recommend to BUY GABRIEL around ₹1,197-₹1,195| SL: ₹1,122 | TGT: ₹1,294-₹1,300.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst (Equity & Derivatives), Angel One. Views expressed are his own.)