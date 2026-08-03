Nifty PSU Bank index up 2%; analysts see more upside ahead of RBI MPC

The NSE Nifty PSU Bank index rose 2 per cent to 8,534.95, recording a sharp intra-day gain, as banking shares rallied up to 1.3 per cent in a week's span. At 1:44 PM, the Nifty PSU Bank index was up 1.33 per cent at 8,478.80, with all PSU bank stocks gaining.

Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.89 per cent. Among PSU Banks, Punjab & Sind Bank was the top gainer. The stock zoomed 3 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹23.90. At last check the stock quoted with a gain of 2.46 per cent at ₹23.72. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹32.46 hit on October 31, 2025, while the 52-week low of ₹20.50 was registered on March 30, 2026.

Among other PSU Banks, Canara Bank and Bank of India soared nearly 2 per cent each. Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and UCO Bank gained over 1 per cent on the NSE today. The share price of India's largest state-run bank, State Bank of India (SBI), increased 1.43 per cent to ₹1,042 at last check. Analysts view on PSU Banks Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money said that the Nifty PSU Bank Index is showing signs of a gradual recovery after correcting nearly 15–18 per cent from its February peak. The recent price action suggests the sector is attempting to build a higher base rather than witnessing a short-covering rally. Today's broad-based buying across SBI, Canara Bank, Union Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Indian Bank indicates that institutional money is returning to the sector.

He added that the key driver behind today's move is the improving fundamental outlook. PSU banks have delivered a meaningful turnaround over the past few years through lower NPAs, stronger capital adequacy and healthier profitability. At the same time, valuations remain reasonable compared to the broader banking space, making the sector attractive ahead of the earnings season." Technically, the PSU Bank Index has been consolidating between the 8,200–8,600 zone for the past few weeks. A decisive breakout above the recent swing highs around 8,600–8,700 could open the door for the next leg of the recovery. On the downside, holding above the 8,200 support zone will be crucial to maintain the current positive structure, he said.

"Investors should now focus less on today's price move and more on Q1 earnings, Net Interest Margin (NIM) trends, credit growth, deposit mobilisation and management commentary. If these remain supportive, PSU banks could continue to outperform. However, after today's rally, some consolidation would be a healthy sign before the next sustainable move higher," Ponmudi added. Vipin Kumar, AVP Research at Globe Capital Market, said that the Nifty PSU Bank Index is consolidating within a 'Triangle' pattern, with immediate support at the 8,200 level, followed by 8,000. On the upside, resistance is positioned around the 8,700–8,800 zone. "A decisive breakout from this formation could set the stage for the next short-term directional move. The upcoming RBI monetary policy meeting and SBI’s quarterly results are expected to act as a key catalyst for a short-term directional move," he added.