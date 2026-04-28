Nifty PSU Banks share price movement today

Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) were trading weak, and declined up to 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued final guidelines for transitioning to an Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework, effective April 1, 2027.

Share price of Bank of India (BoI), Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank (PNB) were down in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent in intra-day deals. State Bank of India (SBI), Indian Bank, Central Bank of India and Uco Bank were down 1 per cent each.

“These directions are intended to further strengthen credit risk management practices, improve comparability across regulated entities, and align the regulatory framework more closely with internationally accepted financial reporting principles”, RBI said. The norms retain the three-stage provisioning structure, including a minimum 5 per cent provision for Stage 2 assets, and mandate fair valuation of the entire loan book at transition. The impact of higher provisioning will be adjusted against opening retained earnings and not routed through the profit and loss account. READ | City Union Bank shares gain 8% after Q4 results; dividend, bonus announced Banks are allowed to spread the incremental provisioning impact over four years until March 31, 2031, with CET1 capital addbacks permitted during the transition period. The framework aims to strengthen credit risk recognition and align Indian banking norms with global standards.