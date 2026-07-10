Nifty PSU Bank soars 4%, Indian Bank up 10% post Q1 nos; analysts upbeat

PSU Bank stocks rally up to 10%

Analysts view on PSU Banks

Indian Bank Q1 earnings

The NSE Nifty PSU Bank index, rose 4.4 per cent to 8,561, recording its sharpest intra-day gain in three months, as banking shares rallied up to 10 per cent in Friday's trade. Earlier, on April 8, 2026, the banking index surged 5.9 per cent in intra-day deals.At 1:50 PM, the Nifty PSU Bank index was up 3.2 per cent at 8,464, with all PSU bank stocks gaining. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1 per cent.Among PSU Banks, Indian Bank was the top gainer. The stock zoomed 10 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹872.45 after the bank reported its Q1 results.The stock quoted with a gain of 7.4 per cent at ₹851, and saw trades of around 10.30 million shares on the NSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,000.90 hit on April 15, 2026, while the 52-week low of ₹606 was registered on July 31, 2025.Among other PSU Banks, Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of India soared around 6 per cent each. Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and UCO Bank gained in the range of 4-5 per cent on the NSE today.Share price of India's largest state-run bank, State Bank of India (SBI) increased 1.5 per cent to ₹1,037.Analysts reckon that the outlook on PSU Banks is positive, and they may outperform the private banking peers on the earnings front in Q1.G Chokkalingam, Founder of Equinomics Research says that the outlook for PSU Banks remains positive, with credit growing at a record high level (17 per cent), healthy quality of assets and improving macro-economic situation."The recent crash in oil prices by over 35 per cent from record high levels, have fueled hopes of a dip in inflation rate. The bonds yields have moderated in recent times," said the analyst.Furthermore, PSU Banks are witnessing gains from industry tailwinds and benefitting from higher branch networks mainly in rural India."The CASA deposits for PSU Banks is growing, while private banks are struggling, as state-run banks are able to attract and retain assets-to-loan customers through physical interactions owing to presence of higher branch networks, mainly in semi-urban and rural India," explains Chokkalingam.Kranthi Bathini, Director-Equity strategy at WealthMills Securities highlights that the PSU Banks reported healthy quarterly business update, with robust advances. Also, overall market mood has turned positive amid better-than-expected progress of the Indian monsoon.Bathini added, that PSU Banks were in consolidation mode for quite some time, the Indian Bank results may have added to the overall positive sentiment toward the sector.Indian Bank in an exchange filing today said the bank's Q1FY27 net profit rose by 10.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,273 crore when compared with ₹2,973 crore reported in Q1FY25.Operating profit grew by 16.5 per cent YoY to ₹5,557 crore from ₹4,770 crore; and Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 16.9 per cent YoY to ₹7,435 crore from ₹6,359 crore in the same comparable period."Total business increased by 13.7 per cent, reflecting broad-based momentum. Gross Advances increased 13.9 per cent, while Deposits rose 13.5 per cent % anchored by a robust Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) share of 39.7 per cent," said the bank in an exchange filing.On the asset quality front, the bank reported a reduction of 115 basis points (bps) to 1.86 per cent in its Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA), while the Net Non-Performing Assets was a 3 bps drop to 0.15 per cent.Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.