Nifty PSU vs Private Bank: Which banking index looks stronger on charts?

The analyst flags that the PSU index is also quoting above its 5- and 11-day EMAs, suggesting a likely positive bias in the near-term.Shah sees near support for the Nifty PSU Bank index at 8,100 and likely resistance around 8,477, with the index look comparatively stronger than the Private Bank index."While, the Nifty Private Bank is also showing strength, the index seems to have retraced after testing resistance at 27,800," says Shah. He expects support for the index around 26,800 levels.The analyst cautions that going ahead, the Nifty PSU index outlook also largely depends on SBI results, as the banking major commands a significant weightage in the index.From a trading perspective, Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities cautions that the Nifty Bank has slipped below the 55,000 mark and the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement at 55,200."The decline extended the weakness following the evening star pattern formed in the previous session. Nifty Bank also slipped below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and now trades below all its moving averages," explains Mehra.The analyst sees immediate support for the Bank Nifty at 54,700, followed by 54,500. On the upside, he flags 55,200 as the key hurdle, followed by 55,500.Meanwhile, on the bourses thus far in October, among individual stocks, the Federal Bank and Punjab National Bank soared 8 per cent each. Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank Of India, Bank Of India and ICICI Bank gained in the range of 5-7 per cent.On the other hand, YES Bank plunged 22 per cent. RBL Bank and Bandhan Bank cracked 11 per cent each. IDFC First Bank and IndusInd Bank were down 8 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt. Ltd.)