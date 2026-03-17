Nifty Realty at over 2-year low; Relief rally on cards? Analysts top 3 bets

Nifty Realty Index: Hitesh Tailor, technical analyst at Choice Broking expects Sobha, Oberoi Realty and Prestige Estates to bounce back amid signs of positive divergence on the RSI indicator.

Nifty Realty index Outlook: Analysts at Choice Broking recommends Sobha, Oberoi Realty and Prestige Estates as top technical bets as Nifty Realty trades at over 2-year lows.