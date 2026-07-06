Nifty Realty leads sectoral gains, rises 2% intraday; MOFSL's top bets here

Shares of real estate sector companies were in focus during the week’s first trading session on Monday, July 6, as the Nifty Realty index, which tracks the performance of 10 listed companies in the segment, rose 2.14 per cent to 909.90 levels during intraday trade.

At 12:16 PM, the Nifty Realty index was leading gains among sectoral indices on the NSE, trading higher by 1.51 per cent at 904.30, compared to a 0.71 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

Except for Anant Raj, which was down 0.75 per cent, all other constituents of the index were trading in the green, led by Macrotech Developers (Lodha), which gained 2.84 per cent. It was followed by Godrej Properties, up 2.18 per cent. Among others, Prestige Estates Projects, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, Brigade Enterprises, and Aditya Birla Real Estate rose over 1 per cent each, while Sobha and DLF were up 0.63 per cent and 0.61 per cent respectively.

The Nifty Realty index , which currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 39.19, has outperformed broader benchmarks so far this year, posting a gain of 2.20 per cent year-to-date, compared to a 6.53 per cent decline in the Nifty 50, according to NSE data. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 600 pts | Senco Gold rises 6% Historically, the index has advanced 10.45 per cent over the past one week, 17.62 per cent in the last one month, and 31.63 per cent over the last one year. In comparison, the Nifty 50 has gained 2.06 per cent in the last one week, 4.5 per cent in the last one month, and 6.40 per cent over the last three months, NSE data showed.

MOFSL turns bullish on real estate sector Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) have turned bullish on the real estate sector, noting that top developers have gained market share amid a broader industry that continues to exhibit K-shaped trends. Analysts Harsh Pathak, Yohan Batliwala, and Guru Charan believe that deep value in select well-capitalised developers offers a compelling opportunity for returns. The brokerage has named Macrotech Developers (Lodha) as its preferred pick among large-cap players and also maintains a positive view on DLF and Godrej Properties. It has selected Aditya Birla Real Estate as its preferred SMID play, while noting that Oberoi Realty continues to trade at a premium to its residential net asset value (NAV).