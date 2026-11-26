Nifty Realty index movement

Shares of real estate companies extended their rally, with the Nifty Realty index hitting a new 52-week high of 972.30, soaring 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday’s intraday deals. This was led by an over 5 per cent surge in Prestige Estates Projects and Brigade Enterprises.

At 02:05 PM, the Nifty Realty index was the top gainer among sectoral indices up 3 per cent compared to a 0.14 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. In the past month, the realty index soared 23 per cent, against a 14 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

Comparing the industry’s evolution since the late 1990s, management highlighted a significant expansion in market scale, driven by structural catalysts such as accelerating urbanisation, formal job creation and deeper housing finance penetration, underpinning a sustained multi-year growth runway, analysts at Axis Securities said in the company update. Prestige’s next phase of growth is anchored in geographic and segment diversification, rather than dependence on a single core market or luxury niche. The company aims to further strengthen its high-velocity Bengaluru residential franchise, scale across the mid-income to luxury segments in Mumbai (including Mulund, Mira Road and Thane), expand its emerging NCR footprint and capitalise on the long-term opportunity in large-scale integrated townships, the brokerage firm said.

Additionally, Prestige is diversifying across real estate asset classes, with an established presence in commercial, retail and hospitality segments, providing multiple growth avenues and enhancing business resilience. Given its stable performance, strong execution capabilities, and constructive management commentary, analysts at Axis Securities maintained their FY27 presales estimate of ₹40,000 crore and reiterated a 'Buy' recommendation with a revised target price of ₹1,950 per share. Analysts at Jefferies view Godrej Properties as the main beneficiary of ongoing property sector consolidation and a residential real estate cycle upturn. The brokerage firm believes that its strong execution, brand name, nationwide model, and balance sheet advantage make it well-placed to acquire new projects on attractive terms. While immediate profitability may not be visible, partly for accounting reasons, the underlying franchise build is very solid, in the brokerage's view.