Nifty Realty index movement

Shares of real estate companies continued their upward movement with the Nifty Realty index gaining 2.5 per cent to 931.20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intraday deals. The index hit a 52-week high of 939.60 on July 10, 2026, NSE data shows.

Thus far in November, the Nifty Realty index rallied 14 per cent, as the sector continues to demonstrate healthy demand, with new launches, geographical expansion and premiumisation emerging as the key growth drivers, according to analysts. In comparison, the Nifty 50 surged 10 per cent so far this month.

Godrej Properties, Lodha Developers , Prestige Estates Projects and Sobha soared between 16-20 per cent, thus far in November.

Meanwhile, the share price of sector giant, DLF hit a 52-week high of ₹773.65, gaining 2.5 per cent on the NSE in intraday deals. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹772.90 touched on November 17, 2025. It rallied 12 per cent in November. Brokerages view on realty sector ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, gains 400 pts, PNB, Canara Bank lead gains in Nifty Bank The real estate sector delivered a strong July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) performance, with the company’s under Axis Securities coverage universe reporting 92 per cent YoY growth in pre-sales to approximately ₹19,523 crore. The growth was primarily driven by Oberoi Realty's landmark launch of 360 North in Gurugram, contributing approximately ₹7,800 crore. Importantly, sustenance sales across Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates and Arvind Smartspaces remained stronger than expected, indicating that underlying housing demand continues to be resilient, particularly in the premium and luxury segments, the brokerage firm said in the Q2 result review.

Healthy balance sheets and disciplined capital allocation remain key positives, with Oberoi Realty maintaining a net cash position and Prestige's net debt-to-equity remaining comfortable at 0.7x. Overall, the sector continues to demonstrate healthy demand, with new launches, geographical expansion and premiumisation emerging as the key growth drivers, Axis Securities said. Meanwhile, according to ICICI Securities, the realty companies under its coverage reported a strong bounce back in Q2FY27 with pre-sales registering 69 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth and 131 per cent QoQ growth, post a weak June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) wherein pre-sales dipped 45 per cent YoY and 56 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Consequently, for H1FY27, pre-sales were up 3 per cent YoY for its coverage universe.