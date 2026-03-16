Nifty Realty index tanks 18% in 1 month; DLF, Oberoi, Lodha at 52-week lows

Nifty Realty index today

Shares of real estate companies extended their downfall, with the Nifty Realty index hitting a fresh 52-week low at 685, plunging 3.4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade due to growth concerns.

Sobha, Anant Raj, Prestige Estates Projects, Oberoi Realty, Signature Global and Lodha Developers were down in the range of 4 per cent to 6 per cent on the NSE in intra-day trade.

Meanwhile the frontline real estate stocks, DLF, Oberoi Realty, Lodha Developers and Brigade Enterprises hit their respective 52-week lows in intra-day trade.

At 11:18 AM; the Nifty Realty index was the top loser among sectoral indices, down 2.4 per cent, as compared to 0.08 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. In the past one month, the realty index has slipped 18 per cent, as against 9.6 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

India’s Retail inflation edged higher to 3.21% Global financial markets will closely watch major central bank policy decisions in the coming week as rising oil and gas prices, driven by the ongoing West Asia conflict, raise concerns about inflation and economic growth. The second reading of the new CPI series noted a rise in retail inflation to 3.21 per cent in February 2026 from 2.75 per cent in the previous month, and also stood marginally higher than Bloomberg poll (median at 3.14 per cent). India’s retail inflation which has stayed below the Reserve Bank of India (RBI’s) medium target of 4.0 per cent for thirteen consecutive months now, could witness upward pressure due to a combination of factors. 1) Change in the base year last month, along with reduced weight for food & beverages by 9 per cent could push inflation higher as food has been the primary driver of benign inflation trend in the last one year, 2) Rising global oil prices could lead to higher domestic fuel prices, with potential second- and third-order effects across the broader CPI basket through transportation and input costs and 3) Depreciating INR also poses as one of the major sources of inflation as India remains a net importer.

In the upcoming policy, the RBI, given its mandate to maintain price stability could decide to keep interest rates unchanged, allowing more time to assess the evolving inflation dynamics both globally and domestically. Also, Fed action next week would be an important event to watch out for, as it would set the tonality for the rate action going forward under the new chair, particularly amid heightened global uncertainty due to the ongoing war, according to IONIC Wealth. Overall, the combination of geopolitical tensions, rising energy prices, and slowing global growth is creating a challenging environment for central banks as they balance inflation control with economic stability, said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities said.

Why real estate stocks under pressure? The real estate sector operates in a dynamic and evolving environment that presents multiple risk vectors across the macro-economic, regulatory, operational and market domains. Key macro-economic risks include persistent inflationary pressures, interest rate volatility and global geopolitical disruptions, all of which may influence customer sentiment, cost structures and capital allocation. The real estate industry, especially the housing sector, is intrinsically linked to India’s economic health and is vulnerable to economic headwinds such as inflation, slow economic growth and rising interest rates which may lead to a decline in consumer confidence and job security; thereby negatively impacting housing sales and profitability, Lodha Developers said in its FY25 annual report.