Nifty reverts from 200-DEMA; focus on key supports amid US strikes on Iran

Indian market are likely to trade on a cautious note after fresh US strikes on Iran; key support for Nifty seen at 24,300 and 24,200, says Ponmudi R of Enrich Money.

Nifty outlook today: Focus on support at 24,300 and 24,200 following US fresh strikes on Iran, says analyst.