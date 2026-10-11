Nifty's 2027 challenge: Can it outrun S&P 500 amid global mkt uncertainty?

Wall Street is scaling record highs, while Dalal Street struggles to regain lost ground. The Nifty 50 has fallen 11 per cent over the past year, compared with a 17 per cent return for the S&P 500, raising the question of whether Indian equities can turn the tables next year.

The Nifty’s 0.44 per cent gain last week ended a run of eight weekly losses, its longest losing streak in a quarter of a century. This comes at a time when the Reserve Bank of India has raised interest rates, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are selling in October, and oil prices are high.

Over the past year, the Nifty 50 has fallen 11 per cent, while the S&P 500 has delivered a return of 17 per cent. Will the Nifty deliver higher returns than the S&P 500 next year?

Just three days earlier, the mood among traders in New York was euphoric. On October 6, the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high of 7,811.54, despite elevated 10-year bond yields and the ongoing Iran war.

So far in October, FIIs have been net sellers of Indian equities worth ₹38,503 crore. On October 9, when the Nifty broke its losing streak, FIIs sold equities worth ₹12,884 crore. Either they do not see growth prospects in India, or they see better opportunities in the S&P 500.

Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) expects the net profits of Nifty firms to rise 21 per cent in Q2FY27, with earnings per share (EPS) rising 17.9 per cent in FY27 and 13.4 per cent in FY28. “We expect Q2FY27 net profits of the Nifty 50 index to increase 21 per cent year-on-year. We estimate the EPS of the Nifty 50 index at ₹1,227 for FY27 and ₹1,398 for FY28,” KIE anaylsts wrote in a preview.

The answer lies in how investors view corporate earnings growth in the two markets. In India, the earnings season has begun, with Tata Consultancy Services reporting 2026-27 second-quarter (Q2FY27) net profit of ₹13,884 crore, up 15 per cent, and revenue of ₹73,188 crore, up 11 per cent. Both figures beat expectations.

FactSet, a financial data and analytics company, expects S&P 500 earnings to grow 32.7 per cent in calendar year (CY) 2026 and 15.8 per cent in CY27. Based on these forecasts, Wall Street is expected to deliver faster earnings growth this year and next, rather than relying on a single strong quarter.

India’s earnings growth depends on automotive, banking, metal, and oil companies, which stand to benefit from stronger demand, improved margins or higher oil prices. Information technology services are expected to post profit growth of only 8 per cent.