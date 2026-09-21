Nifty's 6-week losing run: 9 stocks fall 10-14%; 6 defy trend, add ₹73K cr

Six weeks of relentless selling on Dalal Street have left a clear trail of casualties across the Nifty. Yet, even as nine stocks have shed 10-14 per cent, a handful have bucked the selloff to add a combined ₹73,000 crore in market capitalisation.

Bogged down by crude oil prices trading above $100, the Nifty 50 index has lost 5 per cent during the six-week selloff (August 10 to September 18), which is also its longest since 2020, according to a Reuters report.

G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, told Business Standard last week that unless the conflict in West Asia subsides and oil prices start correcting, there is no resolution to the current combination of rising inflation, higher interest rates and elevated bond yields. This means the Indian market is likely to remain weak, with continued volatility and a downward bias.

Adding to India's pain is the monsoon, according to the expert. "Around 51 per cent of the 36 meteorological subdivisions have received deficient rainfall. This creates another concern for the secondary market, especially with the continued IPO boom and two more major issues coming to the market, including one opening today," he added. NSE's mega Rs 22,562-crore IPO opened last week and will close later today. Top Nifty 50 laggards Among the top laggards are auto and IT names, according to data from ACE Equity. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) lost the most at 14 per cent during the last six weeks, eroding ₹1.25 trillion of investor wealth. Infosys, down 10.5 per cent, and Wipro, down 11.04 per cent, were among other top laggards during this period.

Top Nifty gainers On the flip side, six Nifty 50 stocks emerged as gainers and added ₹72,764 crore to investor wealth, with Adani Ports accounting for over 40 per cent of the overall gains. The Adani group stock rose 7 per cent during this period, resulting in a ₹30,067 crore m-cap addition. Jefferies on Friday reiterated its bullish outlook on the stock. It said that Adani Ports' balance sheet remains strong, with potential to turn net cash by FY31E, indicating room for growth capex. It was followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, which added 5.5 per cent, along with Eternal, which rose 3.8 per cent in this period. HDFC Life, Axis Bank and Dr Reddy's Labs were other winners.