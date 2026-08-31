Nifty, Sensex snap two-month winning streak in August as crude weighs

Benchmark indices ended August in the red, snapping a two-month winning streak, as renewed geopolitical tensions, higher crude oil prices and concerns over US interest rates weighed on investor sentiment. The broader market and the primary market, however, continued their positive momentum.

The Nifty 50 index fell 1.2 per cent in August, while the Sensex declined 1.5 per cent, marking a reversal after gains in June and July. On Monday, the Nifty fell 0.39 per cent to 24,080.40 and the Sensex declined 0.40 per cent to 76,957.27.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained 2.1 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively, during the month, marking their fifth consecutive month of gains.

The month also saw heightened volatility after the introduction of the closing auction session (CAS) on August 3. On the first day, the Nifty saw a sharp jump in the final minutes of trading, highlighting the impact of the new mechanism on closing prices. The mechanism came under scrutiny again on August 27, the first monthly derivatives expiry of the Sensex. The indicative value of the index plunged sharply during the closing auction before recovering most of the losses by the close. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in August, deploying around ₹20,000 crore through primary and secondary market investments. In July, they had invested a similar amount.

The primary market, meanwhile, gathered significant momentum after a subdued first half of the year. August saw 21 mainboard IPOs raise about ₹21,000 crore, the highest monthly deal count in 2026. Together, July and August accounted for ₹49,592 crore, or nearly 69 per cent of the ₹72,165 crore raised through IPOs in the first eight months of the year. "August 2026 has really shown a strong institutional preference for primary markets. Around 22 companies raised more than ₹23,000 crore between them the highest monthly count and fundraising we've seen in a year and they pulled this off even while the secondary market was going through sharp volatility linked to the CAS mechanism," said CA Kresha Gupta, director and fund manager, Steptrade Capital.