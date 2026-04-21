Nifty SmallCap hits 200-DMA; these 3 stocks can surge up to 50%: Analyst

Kunal Kamble is bullish on smallcaps Cupid, MMTC and South Indian Bank as the Nifty SmallCap 250 index attempts a breakout above its 200-DMA on the daily chart.

Technical analyst Kunal Kamble of Bonanza expects up to 50% upside in smallcap stocks such as Cupid, MMTC and South Indian Bank.