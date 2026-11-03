Nifty Smallcap looks stronger vs Midcap index, can hit new high: Analysts

Nifty Smallcap 250 index

(Chart source: Bajaj Broking)The index recently rebounded after taking support at the lower band of the rising channel and the 144-week exponential moving average (EMA) signalling strong support at lower levels, notes the analyst.Mukherjee expects the Midcap index to hold above the support area of 20,000-19,500, which is the confluence of the 144-week EMA, the key retracement of the previous up move and the lower band of the channel. On the upside, he expects the index to gradually head toward 22,500 and 23,600 levels in the coming months.Meanwhile, in the near-term, Nandish Shah sees near resistance for the Midcap index at 21,300. Beyond which, the analyst anticipates a potential rally to 21,900 levels. On the downside, 20,700 remains the key support, Shah adds.Current Levels: 17,108The Nifty Smallcap index seems favourably placed, and looks stronger on charts compared to the Midcap index, says Shah of HDFC Securities. The analyst believes that the index can potentially rally to new highs as and when it clears the resistance around 17,150 levels."The 17,150-17,200 is the major resistance for the Smallcap index, above it can witness a sharp up move. Having said that, the trend reverses in case the index falls below 15,880," says Shah.