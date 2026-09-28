Nifty stares at 200-WMA after 6-year gap; what this means for the market?

The Nifty cracked 1.4% to a low of 22,807.55 on Monday, reaching within striking distance of its 200-week moving average at 22,607. The index last closed below the 200-WMA in June 2020, shows chart.

The Nifty 50 index is within striking distance of its 200-WMA on technical charts after a gap of over six years.