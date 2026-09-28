Nifty stares at 200-WMA after 6-year gap; what this means for the market?

index came within striking distance of its long-term weekly moving average after a gap of more than six years. The Nifty 50 index hit an intra-day low of 22,807.55, while the 200-week moving average (200-WMA) stood at 22,607.
Nifty's historical chart shows that the Nifty last closed below the 200-WMA in the week ended June 25, 2020 - i.e. six years and three months ago. Currently, the index is less than 1 per cent shy of the 200-WMA. Earlier in April 2026, the index came within 2 per cent reach of the long-term weekly average, before staging a pullback, shows the weekly chart.
Sudeep Shah, Vice President-Technical & Derivatives Research at SBI Securities says that the 200-WMA is one of the most important long-term trend indicators used by market participants to assess the broader direction of the market.
Historically, the 200-WMA has acted as a strong long-term support zone during major market corrections, he adds.
As long as the Nifty sustains above the 200-WMA, the primary bullish structure remains intact. However, any decisive and sustained breach below the 200-WMA could indicate a significant deterioration in market sentiment and may signal the beginning of a major trend reversal, Shah warns.
Ajit Mishra, Senior VP, Research at Religare Broking points out that historically there have been very few instances of the Nifty breaking below the 200-WMA. While the index staged a sharp recovery on most occasions, barring the 2008 and 2020 crashes. Hence, the market may see a knee-jerk reaction if the 200-WMA is violated. ALSO READ | Market crash wipes off nearly ₹6 trn; Sensex down 1,040 pts
Shah of SBI Securities mentions that during the 2020 Covid-led crash and the 2008-09 Global Financial Crisis the Nifty tumbled up to 26.8 per cent and 38.3 per cent after breaching its 200-WMA. These episodes highlight the importance of the 200-WMA as a critical long-term support level, notes Shah.
The analyst cautions that if the Nifty registers a sustained breakdown below its 200-WMA, it could signal a deterioration in the long-term market structure and open the door for a deeper correction. However, he adds that continued weakness in price action would be necessary to validate a major bearish trend reversal.
Mishra highlights that the Nifty has been broadly consolidating in the 21,700-22,200 and 26,000-26,200 range after registering a high in September 2024. Thus, even if the Nifty breaks below the 200-WMA, the above-mentioned support band needs to be watched closely for an intermediate perspective, says the analyst. ALSO READ | RIL, Jio Fin, Maruti, Tata Consumer, TaMo PV, HUL, Wipro hit 52-week lows
Meanwhile, as the Nifty stares at the possibility of breaking below its 200-WMA, 12 stocks from the benchmark index already trade below their respective 200-WMAs including index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank
, Infosys, ITC and Hindustan Unilever.
Among others, Asian Paints, TCS, HCL Technologies, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Wipro and HDFC Life also quote below their respective 200-WMAs, show charts.