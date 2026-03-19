Indian equity market seems poised to start Thursday's trading session on a weak note. As of 8 AM, GIFT Nifty was quoting at 23,280 levels - suggesting a likely gap-down open for Nifty
of nearly 500 points compared to the previous day's close of 23,779.
Investor sentiment has taken a fresh hit following a fresh spike in crude oil prices
amid escalating geopolitical tensions. Markets in Asia tumbled up to 2.5 per cent led by Japan's Nikkei this morning. Bank of Japan (BoJ) will be announcing its policy decision later today.
Among others China's Shanghai Composite index, Hang Seng, Kospi and Taiwan were down in the range of 1 - 1.8 per cent each. Overnight, the US market - Dow Jones and NASDAQ ended with losses of around 1.5 per cent.
Why are global markets down today?
The Nifty had rallied nearly 4 per cent from its recent low of 22,925 as of yesterday. However, weak global cues on Thursday threaten to derail the pullback rally. Track LIVE Updates
"Sentiment has weakened significantly following a sharp surge in crude oil prices, as escalating tensions in West Asia and reported attacks on key energy infrastructure have intensified concerns over supply disruptions," says Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
The analyst highlights that a sharp rise in Brent crude above $110 has emerged as the key trigger, reviving global inflation concerns at a time when central banks continue to maintain a tight monetary stance.
For India, elevated crude prices directly impact inflation and the import bill, adding pressure on the broader macro environment, adds Ponmudi.
Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder of Livelong Wealth also notes that the sentiment has turned cautious after the Federal Reserve maintained rates but highlighted rising oil prices as a key inflationary risk.
"Commentary from Jerome Powell suggests that elevated energy prices could delay the rate-cut cycle, adding uncertainty to global growth expectations. This, coupled with renewed tensions in West Asia and attacks on critical energy infrastructure, has pushed crude oil prices higher and weighed on equity markets globally, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average," explains Hariprasad.
Key levels to watch out on Nifty
Nifty 50 is expected to witness a sharp gap-down opening, potentially extending beyond 400–500 points, in line with global weakness, notes Ponmudi.
The analyst sees immediate support for the Nifty around 23,200 – 23,300 zone, and cautions that a break below this range could trigger extended panic selling toward 23,000 and 22,700 levels.
On the upside, any recovery is likely to face resistance near the previous day's closing zone of 23,500 – 23,700, which may now act as a strong resistance band, said Ponmudi in a note.
Amid the weak global cues, Hariprasad sees immediate support for the Nifty around 23,600, followed by the 23,300 – 23,350 demand zone and highlights that 23,000 remains a key psychological base for the broader trend.
The Nifty derivatives data suggests a likely trading range of 23,500 - 24,000 ahead of the monthly expiry, says Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities.
The analyst, however, cautions that a decisive breakout beyond this band could lead to a sharp directional move. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.