Nifty stares at gap-down open, will it re-test 23,000? Key levels to watch

Global markets were down over 1% in Thursday's early trade amid escalating West Asia tensions, and fresh spike in crude oil prices. GIFT Nifty hints at a near 500-point gap-down start for the Nifty.

Key levels to watch out on Nifty on Thursday as global markets take a hit amid fresh spike in crude oil prices. (Photo: Reuters)