Nifty at 26,500 in 4-5 months: What's behind Monarch Capital's bull call?

Nifty target: For India's stock market investors who have not made any money on their Nifty 50 allocation in almost two years now, Monarch Networth Capital's latest bull call could act as a mood lifter.

The domestic brokerage expects the index to hit new all-time highs of 26,000-26,500 within the next 4-5 months, suggesting an upside of 18 per cent from the last close.

His target projection comes at a time when the Indian benchmarks are facing intense foreign investor selling and have underperformed most major markets, amid persistently elevated bond yields, currency weakness, and high oil prices.

What's behind Bhandari's bullish view? Gaurav Bhandari, the firm's CEO, however, expects a potential reversal in global macroeconomic conditions to set the stage for a recovery. Easing bond yields, dollar weakness and renewed global capital flows will provide support to Indian equities, said Bhandari. The potential sequence, according to Bhandari, is falling US yields , dollar weakness, capital rotation from money market funds, FII short covering and continued domestic inflows of around ₹31,000 crore per month. Together, these factors could drive a valuation re-rating from 18 times to 22-24 times. The reversal, which could begin with a decline in bond yields, would have a ripple effect, including increased appeal for riskier assets like emerging market equities (EMs).

Currently, the US 10-year Treasury yield at 5.35 per cent --- a 24-year high, having surged 110 basis points in 2026 alone. At these levels, the US government is paying nearly $1.8 trillion annually in interest on debt exceeding $35 trillion, more than its defence budget, highlighted Bhandari. Meanwhile, the 30-year mortgage rate at 7.03 per cent has frozen the American housing market. Historically, the last two instances when the 10-year yield crossed 5.25 per cent, in 2002 and 2007, were followed by yield declines of 40-60 per cent within 18 months, he highlighted. Bhandari believes the current yield level is unsustainable. “The yield at 5.35 per cent is not a new normal; it is the peak of an extreme that is already breaking the US economy from the inside.”

The US is running a fiscal deficit of 6-7 per cent alongside a persistent trade deficit. This has pushed the dollar Index below 100 once in 2026, which could weaken again towards 95. A weaker dollar could prompt global investors to rebalance allocations towards emerging markets, he noted. He expects the combination of falling US yields and a weaker dollar to trigger a synchronised global liquidity wave. "As yields decline, returns on these instruments could become less attractive, prompting investors to seek opportunities in riskier assets. The unwinding of global carry trades could further amplify these flows," according to him. With foreign institutional investors (FIIs) holding substantial short positions in Indian equity futures, a shift in global sentiment could also trigger significant short covering, Bhandari added. Currently, FIIs have pulled a record ₹3.08 trillion ($32.73 billion) out of Indian equities in just nine months of calendar year 2026 (CY26) – nearly double the ₹1.66 trillion withdrawn in CY25. READ MORE