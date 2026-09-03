Nifty to remain range-bound; Jatin Gedia recommends Meesho, 2 others

Disclaimer: This article is written by Jatin Gedia - VP, technical tesearch, Teji Mandi Investment Technologies Pvt Ltd. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nifty opened gap down and thereafter consolidated between 23,800 and 23,900. It filled the gap area between 23,900 and 23,830 and also held the 78.6 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the 23,606 - 24,774 rally. It witnessed buying interest from the lower end of the reverse channel (23,770 - 23,800) drawn on the intraday charts and closed off the intraday lows. The downtrend is still intact; however, a pullback to the resistance zone 24,000 - 24,050 cannot be ruled out. Thus, we expect range-bound price action between 23,800 and 24,100 from a short-term perspective.

Bank Nifty opened gap down towards 57,000, the lower end of the broad range 57,000 - 58,000. It tested the 200-day moving average at 56,800 and witnessed buying interest around the support zone. It closed back within the 57,000 - 58,000 range, suggesting that the range-bound price action is likely to continue. Considering that prices are at the lower end, we can expect a move towards 57,500 - 57,700 over the next few trading sessions. Overall, Banknifty is likely to consolidate between 57,000 and 58,000. Stock recommendations today Sona Blw Precision Forgings Rating: Sell Sept Fut at ₹785.30; Stop loss at ₹805; Target ₹745